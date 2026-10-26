Why ‘Adults’ Is A Refreshing Watch For Gen Z

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FX’s “Adults” follows a group of five friends in their mid-twenties living together in New York City as they navigate life, friendships, work and go through the awkward transition of post-college life into adulthood.

Instead of presenting this stage of life as independence and having your life together, “Adults” leans into the awkward, embarrassing reality of figuring it all out.

Most of Gen Z is approaching college graduation, entering the workforce or questioning what their future holds. Watching “Adults” gives us a reminder that growing up doesn’t mean you suddenly know what you’re doing.

Humor feels familiar

One of the biggest appeals of “Adults” is that it finds humor in uncomfortable and ridiculous situations.

Gen Z humor thrives on irony, self-deprecation and laughing at somewhat serious situations that may be overwhelming. Watching characters make a mess of their lives can make you feel seen and comforted. Viewers start to come to the realization that maybe their problems aren’t as unique as they thought.

The characters in “Adults” don’t have perfectly curated lives. The show finds humor in their flaws, impulsiveness and attempts at navigating the world.

In a generation accustomed to watching people present their lives in a perfect, polished light online, this is a refreshing take. Social media can make it seem like you’re behind, as you watch everyone get their dream jobs, have perfect relationships and, seemingly, get everything figured out before they turn 25.

“Adults” does a complete 180 from that perspective. The characters aren’t always impressive or productive. Half of them don’t even have real jobs. They’re just people trying to get through the day.

There’s a certain sense of relief in watching a show that doesn’t take its characters or adulthood too seriously.

Is adulthood supposed to be messy?

One of the most refreshing traits of “Adults” is that it doesn’t show adulthood as a destination. It’s a journey that you figure out as you go

We all have a predetermined idea of what adulthood should look like. That could be becoming more responsible and confident. While those are motivating attributes to develop, they can make the uncertainty in your twenties feel like a failure.

“Adults” focuses on characters who are still figuring things out. Their lives are messy, with imperfect decisions and uncertain futures.

You can be independent and still need help. You can have a job and still feel lost. You can still grow without having your whole life mapped out.

You can still be an adult while still having whimsy in your life. You don’t have to become a whole new person just because you’re growing up.

“Adults” is a change of pace compared to the usual dramatic and romanticized lifestyles. It allows viewers to laugh at the uncertainty of growing up instead of being scared to make a mistake.

Gen Z is constantly being told that they’re lazy and need to get their lives together. The most comforting message from this show is that nobody has it all figured out.

Adulthood can be many things. Making mistakes or making progress. Sometimes it means living in your friend’s childhood home, laughing or crying together about how your life is going. It can even mean realizing none of you actually know what’s going on.