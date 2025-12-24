Who I Think Will Die In Stranger Things Season 5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those who’ve been following the critically acclaimed sci-fi Netflix show, “Stranger Things,” you know how the directors never like to kill their main characters off completely. We see it happen many times, such as when we are led to believe Jim Hopper dies at the end of Season 3 or how Max Mayfield levitated not once, but twice under Vecna’s curse, and had all her major bones broken, and yet, is somehow still alive.

Many times, The Duffer Brothers introduce new characters in new seasons, only for them to die. Season 2 featured Bob Newby, played by Sean Astin, who died at the end of the season. Then in Season 3, we had Alexei, the wholesome Russian scientist, who was killed right toward the end.

Season 4 had Eddie Munson, a new member of the gang, but his membership only lasted a few episodes after he sacrificed himself. Then there’s Billy Hargrove, Max’s brother, who was introduced in Season 2 and then died in the Season 3 finale.

The directors create these new characters, get the crowd to fall in love with them, then dispose of them to further the other characters’ narratives, who somehow always stay alive. I’m not complaining, of course, but this only means that we’re going to see some major deaths in “Stranger Things: Volume II,” which releases on Christmas Day and ends on New Year’s Eve.

So, here are the main characters I think will kick the bucket:

Steve Harrington I think Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, dying is a huge fear for the avid “Stranger Things” watchers. His journey on the show is one for the books. We first see him as a bad boyfriend and pretentious douchebag, later transformed into an impromptu babysitter, making a prime example of what character growth looks like. The main reason I think he’s a goner is because of his character redemption arc and the growth he’s had throughout the seasons. Here’s how I see him going. We know the next episode that will air is called “Shock Jock,” and in the show, we know Steve used to be a jock and played on the basketball team. We also see in the first volume of Season 5, specifically Episode 1, Steve races against Jonathan to fix something on the radio tower, saying it’s, “AKA a good job for Steve Harrington.” Before he starts to climb the electric tower, however, Robin reminds him to turn off the voltage at the last second, something he clearly forgot to do. So, I won’t be surprised if Steve’s death would be related to electrocution or the radio tower. I can also see Steve sacrificing himself for Jonathan, which sounds absurd at first, but I bet when he and Jonathan are in a do-or-die situation, Jonathan will show him the ring he got for Nancy, saying something like, “Take care of her.” Steve, being the good person he is now, will shove the ring away and maybe repeat the line, “This is a good job for Steve Harrington,” or “Take care of her yourself.” Either way, I do think Steve will sadly die this season. Eleven This one I’m 50-50 on. This whole story started with Eleven. She opened the gate; she’s the main heroine — the most powerful (for now). The story revolves around her, and I can see the Duffer Brothers pulling a “Game of Thrones” by killing her, as done with Daenerys Targaryen. I think Eleven has overcome a lot and is obsessed with killing One/Vecna/Henry that she’ll give it her all in the end. She also values her friends above all else and will do anything to keep them safe. Will Byers I truly think this boy has gone through hell and back, so I really hope he isn’t killed off. But, in the last episode of “Volume I,” we see Will gain powers become “The Eye of Vecna,” according to some popular fan theories. This means that Will is now connected to Vecna, and as we see many times in the show, when you kill the hive mind, you kill everything connected with it. So, potentially, if the gang kills Vecna, Will might die as well. Dustin Henderson While he’s usually the go-to comedic relief, and another fan favorite, Dustin is facing many hardships this season. He lost his friend, Eddie, and is being bullied by the basketball team. In Season 4, Eddie tells Dustin to never change himself, but we start to see that happen in Season 5. He pulls pranks on the jocks, keeps the Hellfire Club alive, gets in fights and starts to act differently around his friends. While I’m not 100% sure he’ll die, I’m sure his death would be one that furthers the charge to defeat Vecna, like Aunt May in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” or Rue in “The Hunger Games.” Other Possibilities: Mike, Jonathan, Lucas and Murray Since Mike is closest to both Eleven and Will, I can see Vecna taking advantage of this and using him as a pawn to get to either of them, especially now that Will has powers. I don’t think the Duffer Brothers will actually kill him, just because he’s been a strong, consistent character from the beginning, but I can see it as a small possibility. For Jonathan, we see countless times how much he cares for his brother, and if Will runs into trouble, I can 100% see him sacrificing himself. However, with all the dynamics running around him, like the Steve and Nancy love triangle, I can see him being spared. Lucas has had his moment this season so far, from helping the kids escape to being a support system for his friends and Max. Every season we watch his character grow, and I feel like we’re seeing his dedication to his friends in a brighter light, so I can see him having his hero moment this season, which may lead to his death. I’m putting Murray down as a possibility just from how helpful he’s been throughout the seasons, and from how close he’s grown to the gang. While the others on the list are all close together, I think Murray’s death would affect Joyce and Hopper the most, furthering their own narratives and passion to defeat Vecna.

While I hope none of these characters die, I can definitely see an epic climax and heartbreaking bloodbath happening in Volume II and the Finale.