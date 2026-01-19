Which Sabrina Carpenter Song Is Your Zodiac Twin?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I’ve been in another Sabrina Carpenter phase, where it feels like everything I listen to is by the iconic performer. While enjoying her newest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” I couldn’t help but reflect on the unique and fascinating relationship dynamics she explores throughout her discography, and how many of her songs seem to embody traits often associated with the zodiac signs.

From the lovey, hyper-romantic vibes of “Juno,” to the more sultry, somber tones of “Never Getting Laid,” discover which hit by the iconic Sabrina Carpenter track best aligns with your zodiac sign.

Aries: “Feather”

Aries’ are widely renowned as the fiery, confident “it-girl” of the zodiac; the one who stands out, struts forward without hesitation and refuses to shrink herself for anyone or anything. Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic song “Feather” mirrors this energy perfectly, symbolizing rebirth after heartbreak that is not subtle or quiet, but explosive and liberating. This isn’t the type of “relationship moving-on” that is done in darkness. It is a glow-up, a public one. Like a feather floating effortlessly through the air, Aries’ refuse to stay weighed down by disappointment or anger towards closure in a relationship. When something or someone no longer serves them, they have no problem cutting those ties and reclaiming their power.

Taurus: “Diamonds Are Forever”

Like a diamond, Taurus’ value stability, strength and longevity in all aspects of life. The smooth tempo of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Diamonds Are Forever” perfectly reflects Taurus’ appreciation for beauty, refinement and quality in a relationship, while also emphasizing this concept of “forever.” Taurus’ are no-nonsense, and they will not settle for flings or temporary connections. Instead, they tend to seek relationships and experiences that are lasting and meaningful, embodying the same elegance and durability that the song celebrates.

Gemini: “Nonsense”

Geminis are known for their quick wit and playful personalities, so it is no surprise that “Nonsense” is the perfect song for this sign. The track captures Gemini’s dual nature through clever plays on words and charm, effortlessly shifting between quippy humor and seduction. Geminis thrive on playful connections in their relationships, and the song mirrors their love for fun and flirtation alongside keeping these relationships lively and super unpredictable.

Cancer: “Emails I Can’t Send”

Transitioning into some of the deeper songs on this list, it makes perfect sense to assign the deeply intuitive Cancer with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Emails I Can’t Send.” Cancers often internalize their emotions and can spend long nights reflecting on their thoughts and feelings. They are the type to lie awake in bed, replaying conversations, micro-analyzing every interaction and debating sharing their true feelings. The song’s tone of longing, rawness and quiet honesty mirrors Cancer’s emotional depth, highlighting their need for meaningful connections and security in relationships.

Leo: “Taste”

Perhaps the boldest of all the signs, it makes perfect sense that Leo aligns with a song like “Taste,” a song that literally disses the girl that their ex got back with. This track is unapologetically self-assured, laced with confidence and an adoration for being in the spotlight. It captures the natural charm and flair for drama that Leos exude, celebrating the sign’s ability to own every moment, good or bad.

Virgo: “Decode”

Virgos are analytical and natural seekers of perfection. They often hyper-analyze their own experiences and relationships, dissecting every detail to uncover the potential flaws while carefully observing the meanings of their connections. Carpenter’s “Decode” captures the uncertainty that many Virgos feel within themselves, reflecting their own struggle to stay composed while trying to make sense of the complicated emotions that many relationships often bring.

“Libra: “Juno”

Libras are our hopeless romantics, always seeking peace and wanting to see the positive in every situation, no matter how uncertain it may be. Naturally, after falling a little head over heels for someone, they might begin imagining a future with them, dreaming about possibilities and ideal outcomes. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” captures this energy perfectly, reflecting Libra’s charm and desire for meaningful, balanced connections that they wish could have a fairytale-ending.

Scorpio: “Nobody’s Son”

Scorpio, the intense and passionate water sign, fits perfectly with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nobody’s Son.” The song captures that Scorpio energy of feeling everything deeply while also remaining extremely guarded and independent. Like a Scorpio, “Nobody’s Son” is full of raw emotion and a lot of trust issues, showing how they work to navigate complicated relationships. The track’s raw honesty reflects Scorpio’s ability to face pain head-on while still keeping their charisma and composure together.

Sagittarius: “Exhale”

Known as the carefree and free-spirited sign, Sagittarius perfectly aligns with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Exhale.” The song captures their energy of needing space, independence and literal room to breathe. It’s all about moving on and holding onto your freedom when a relationship feels suffocating. Sagittarius’ are always ready for that next step, prepared to face new challenges and dive into new experiences and relationships head-on.

Capricorn: “Lie To Girls”

Disciplined and ambitious, Capricorns fit perfectly with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Lie to Girls.” The song reflects Capricorn’s no-nonsense approach to relationships, as well as their ability to stay composed even when emotions can run high. Like a Capricorn, “Lie to Girls” captures the tension between holding your ground when navigating problematic relationships, mirroring Capricorn’s strong desire for control and responsibility, even when things can get complicated. This only highlights their grounded and resilient personalities.

Aquarius: “Never Getting Laid”

Aquarius, the independent and sarcastic sign, perfectly aligns with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Never Getting Laid.” The song captures Aquarius’ ironic and slightly detached perspective on relationships and social expectations. Like an Aquarius, “Never Getting Laid” mixes humor with honesty, playfully mocking the idea of wishing the worst for an ex while also exploring the question of “why wouldn’t you wish them the worst?” The track mirrors the sign’s independence and refusal to conform, showing that Aquarius self-expression above all else.

Pisces: “Paris”