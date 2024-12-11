Which Gracie Abrams Song are You? (Based on your Zodiac Sign)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Which Gracie Abrams’ song from “The Secret of Us” represents YOU based on your zodiac sign. With Gracie Abrams’ new release the rest of her new album (AKA the deluxe version) it’s time to find out which song best represents your life.

Aries: “Risk”

No one is as competitive as an Aries, but deep down they are insecure about many things. They mask these insecurities with competition and fun, which Abrams explains via these lyrics: “God, I’m jumping in the deep end It’s more fun to swim in Heard the risk is drownin’, but I’m gonna take it”

TaurUs: “Let it happen”

Taurus are loyal to a fault, and when they commit to someone, they don’t back down. They are the most stubborn of the zodiac signs and Abrams explains this commitment through her lyrics: “I bet all my money that I will

Lose to you and hand you my life

Here’s to hoping you’re worth all my time

I might barely know you, but still

Don’t love you yet, but probably will

Turn me into something tragic

Just for you, I let it happen”

Gemini: “COol”

Geminis are known to be adaptable to any situation, but not without getting their revenge. A Gemini scorned is someone you don’t want to cross and Abrams represents them with these lyrics below: “You run your hands through your hair, phony superstar

Then say you miss me, you’re sad, yeah, I bet you are

Well guess what? Mm

I wish that I didn’t, but I know too much”

Cancer: “Close to you”

A Cancer’s main strength is passion with their main weakness being communication. This is a painful combination that can lead to heartbreak such as watching the one you want and not taking any action to be with them. Abrams explains this feeling with these lyrics: “I burn for you

And you don’t even know my name

If you asked me to

I’d give up everything

To be close to you”

Leo: “Tough Love”

Leo’s are the most confident of the zodiac signs, and when they move on, they’re truly gone forever. A Leo will never let themselves be treated wrong and can even be over dominating at times. These traits can be shown through Abrams’ lyrics below: “No chance I waste my twenties on random men

Not one of them is cooler than all my friends

And I hate to leave him bleedin’

But I know now what I’m leavin’ for”

Virgo: “Normal Thing”

You won’t find a bigger perfectionist out there than a Virgo. At the same time, you also won’t find someone who criticizes themself more than a Virgo. Abrams explains these conflicting feelings through these lyrics: “I practice speeches in private

I was impressed with my every line

I think we call that performing

That’s not how I want to spend my life”

Libra: “I love you, I’m sorry”

Libras are known to be the most empathic of the bunch, but also very indecisive at times. In this song, Abrams explains just how deeply she cares for someone, but goes back and forth on her hate vs. love for this person constantly via these lyrics: “Thankful you don’t send someone to kill me

I love you, I’m sorry You were the best but you were the worst

As sick as it sounds, I loved you first

I was a dick, it is what it is

A habit to kick, the age-old curse”

Scorpio: “That’s so true”

Scorpios are known to be the most intense zodiac sign, while also the most secretive with their feelings. Nothing screams a closed book like this famous bridge: “Made it out alive, but I think I lost it

Said that I was fine, said it from the coffin

Remember how I died when you started walking?

That’s my life, that’s my life”

Sagittarius: “Free now”

Sagittarius are known to be adventurous and spontaneous, but also a bit flaky with commitment. The lyrics below explain the struggle of wanting and caring for someone but not feeling able to commit to them in a relationship: “It’s a pain that I caught you at a bad time

It’s a shame that I memorized your outline

You were straight up with me, you were so kind

But I knew what you knew, honey, great minds

It was harsh ’cause I lost what I wanted”

Capricorn: “Blowing Smoke”

While Capricorns are goal-oriented and witty, they are also known to be pretty unforgiving at times. Their unforgiving nature can sometimes spark jealousy in them. As seen through these lyrics, Abrams speaks to someone in an angry and jealous manner: “If she’s got a pulse, she meets your standards now?

You feel nothing and yet you still let her

But I bet you’re at her place right now

You couldn’t point her out in any crowd”

Aquarius: “Us”

Aquariuses are known to be philosophical and detached at times. They are intellectual and focus less on the emotions of themselves and more on others. Abrams demonstrates this mindset through these lyrics: “And if history’s clear, someone always ends up in ruins And what seemed like fate becomes “What the hell was I doin’?” Babylon lovers hangin’ lifetimes on a vine (Ooh)”

Pisces: “Packing it up”