Where to Get Affordable and Cute Swimwear for Summer

As summer approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your next favorite swimsuit.

With that being said, why should you spend a fortune on a cute bikini or one-piece? Great news: there are tons of options out there that are both stylish and affordable. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or catching waves at the beach, you don’t need to break the bank to find a trendy swimsuit that fits your style.

Here are some of the best places to score affordable and cute swimwear:

Zara Zara’s 2025 swimwear collection just dropped and I’m absolutely obsessed. Their pieces are so chic and unique, with bold cut-out swimsuits and adorable printed bikinis. Zara offers swimwear options that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Zara Swim brings the latest designs without the hefty price tag, making it a go-to spot for stylish, budget-friendly options. Don’t worry if it sells out; I know from experience they always do at least one restock. ISME ISME offers a range of swimsuits that are effortlessly cool. They have bold colors and textures and their suits have all the gold accents and dangling charms you could wish for. ISME has affordable options that makes the company stand out amongst others. Bright Swimwear For those who want swimwear that’s as vibrant as their personality, Bright Swimwear offers bold and playful designs. They have everything from stripes to solids to florals. Additionally, their prices won’t have you second-guessing. Bootin Bikinis Bootin Bikinis is a great spot for unique bikini sets under $100. All of their pieces are so unique and thoughtful, and they work with a lot of your favorite influencers and brands to create their lines. Aerie Aerie’s swim collection is known for its inclusivity and comfort. I absolutely love how Aerie often lets you see each suit on different body types. They frequently have sales and their suits are always long-lasting and comfy. Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels Hollister Hollister’s swimwear line is perfect for mixing and matching different styles of tops and bottoms, all at an affordable price point. They offer swimsuits in so many cuts, so you can easily find a suit that has the best cut to flatter your body and the best print to match your personal style. Honey Swim If you love playful patterns and trendy styles, Honey Swim is a brand you’ll want to check out. While they are a little more on the pricey side, with sets around $100, their swimsuits are some of the softest and comfiest I own. Dippin’ Daisys For bold colors and unique patterns, Dippin’ Daisys delivers on both style and affordability. Known for their trendy silhouettes, this brand ensures you’ll look your best without blowing your budget. Don’t forget to apply their 20% student discount before you purchase. NA-KD If you’re a one-piece swimsuit girl, NA-KD has really great options that are unique and still affordable, as well as lots of basic bikinis. NA-KD is perfect for those who prefer a more minimalistic look but still want to stay on-trend. Depop and Poshmark Don’t forget about second-hand options! Depop and Poshmark are goldmines for finding gently used, affordable swimsuits. You can score swimsuits from your favorite brands at a fraction of the price, and you might even stumble upon some unique vintage finds.

Swimwear doesn’t have to cost $300 to be cute and stylish. From trendy online retailers to second-hand shopping, there are plenty of affordable options out there.

Whether you’re looking for vibrant prints, classic styles, or flattering cuts, these brands offer something for every taste and budget. Go treat yourself to a new swimsuit and get ready to hit the beach in style!