Where to Find Unique (But Still Affordable) Formal Dresses

You likely have at least two formal events each semester if you’re in a sorority. If you’re anything like me, you dislike repeating outfits. Finding a stylish, unique dress that won’t break the bank can seem challenging.

Don’t worry, I have some great options for you.

Here are some of the best places to shop for formal dresses that will help you stand out without emptying your wallet.

Jessica Field London If you want a dress that screams fashion-forward and totally one-of-a-kind, Jessica Field London is a must. She makes the coolest going out dresses full of edgy design and unique details that will make you stand out in the best way. Price range: $40 to $70. Lucy’s Lies Lucy’s Lies is the spot for a mix of cool, effortless, and handmade pieces at shockingly affordable prices, especially for being handmade. They have that perfect slouchy look that the coolest girls are rocking. These dresses sell out quickly, so follow their Instagram to stay on top of restocks. Price range: $60 to $100. Bershka You might know Bershka for its quality basics, but don’t sleep on its dress collection. It always has adorable dresses for insanely good prices. Whether you want something sleek, trendy or bold, it has options at amazing prices. Price range: $30 to $60. John Medland / Universal Television Outcast Clothing If you’re channeling Alix Earle vibes, Outcast is your brand. They have the sexiest, most stunning dresses that will make you feel glamorous and confident all night. Obsessed is an understatement. Price range: $30 to $90. Pull&Bear Think of Pull&Bear as Zara’s cooler, more unique sister, but with a website that’s way easier to navigate. Their dress selection is perfect for every formal event, with classic and trendy pieces. Price range: $30 to $60. Isabelle’s Cabinet If you’re looking for a darling mini dress for a springtime formal, Isabelle’s Cabinet is a hidden gem. Their dresses are so girly and fun, with so many cute options for whatever vibe you’re going for. Price range: $40 to $80. White Fox We all love a White Fox sweat set, but did you know they also have great dresses? They have classic silhouettes with fun twists, so you’ll always find something that feels timeless yet fun. I adore my White Fox dresses and they’re great quality too. Price range: $30 to $80. bonus: stalk your friends instas & borrow Not ready to drop cash on a new dress? Stalk your friends’ Instagrams to see what they’ve worn to past formals and ask to borrow one of their dresses. Chances are, they’re also trying to avoid outfit repeats and would be totally down to swap. Plus, it’s free, and you’ll always have something new to wear without the commitment.

Who says you need to spend a fortune to slay formal season? With these unique brands (and a little social media detective work) you can find gorgeous, standout dresses without worrying about someone else showing up in the same thing.

The key is to explore lesser known designers instead of relying on mainstream retailers where everyone seems to shop. Dig into small boutiques online or find local sustainable designers, and you’ll surely find the perfect, unique dress you’re looking for. Happy shopping — and even happier Instagram pics!