What Your Penn State Night Out Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At Penn State, a “night out” is never just a night out. It’s a full personality reveal.

Somehow, where you go, what you wear and how you act between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. says everything about you, whether you believe it or not.

So if you’ve ever wondered what your typical night out actually says about you…I have answers.

The Planner

You start getting ready at 7:30. Your outfit has been laid out since this morning, your hair is curled in rollers and the group chat has a full itinerary. Everyone knows exactly where you’re going, in what order and what time you’re going. What I think this says about you: You are very Type A. You have your life together…or at least you’re really good at pretending you do. You’re the sole reason that your friends actually leave the apartment before midnight.

The “I’m Just Going Out Casually” Girl

You say you’re “not really going out tonight,” but somehow you are the easiest to persuade, even though you’re the one who wants to stay out until closing. Your outfit? Effortless. Your vibe? Chill. Your reality? You absolutely knew this was going to happen. What I think this says about you: You thrive in spontaneity. Or chaos. Honestly, a perfect mix of both.

The Social Butterfly

There are no more than five steps being taken anywhere you go without running into someone you know. Whether they are from your high school, classes or you secretly have no idea how you know them. Every place turns into a reunion. You’re hugging people, introducing friends and somehow managing three different conversations at once. What I think this says about you: You are the connection. The network. The reason your group always meets new people.

The “I Just Want to Dance” Girl

You’re not here for the drama, the standing around or the awkward small talk. You came to dance, and you will find the best spot in the room to do it. You will be dancing no matter the song, pulling all your friends with you. What I think this says about you: You know how to have a good time without overthinking. Honestly, everyone wishes they had your energy.

The Photographer

“Wait, stop. This lighting is so good.” Your camera roll the next morning is 90% your friends and 10% random blurry memories. What this says about you: You’re sentimental, even in chaotic moments. You’re the reason everyone has photos to post the next day.

The Disappearing Act

One second you’re there, the next…gone. No explanation. No goodbye. Just a random text later: “I made it home.” What this says about you: You move on your own time. And honestly? Respect.

The Early Leaver

You love going out…but you love your bed more. You’re the one saying, “I’m going to head out soon” at 11:45 and actually meaning it. What this says about you: You’ve mastered balance. Or you just know your limits and stick to them.

The “This Is My Main Character Moment” Girl