The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

From Taylor Swift to Morgan Wallen, we all have that one singer we hold a little closer to our hearts. These special artists that we gravitate towards reveal much more than you think about your inner personality. So, let’s see what your favorite artist really says about you.

taylor swift

Taylor Swift can easily be called one of the most popular musicians of all time. With over 82 million monthly listeners, she is a common choice for a favorite singer. But when you look past her popularity, what do her songs really say about her?

Swift is renowned for the intricate storytelling of each and every one of her songs. Her songs focus on themes of love and personal growth, as well as a lot of reflection on the past. If Swift is an artist you find yourself constantly turning to, you are likely a romantic with deep connections to your feelings and emotions.

Swift revolutionized the music tour industry with her “Eras Tour,” where she featured songs from each of her 11 original albums from different chapters of her life as she grew up in the music industry. So, if you are a Swiftie, you likely also find meaning in each chapter of life as you reflect on your past.

Bob Dylan

Following the release of “A Complete Unknown” starring Timothée Chalamet, Bob Dylan’s monthly listeners increased by 160%. So following this new film, Dylan has definitely brought in some new loyal fans. New fans or old, Dylan’s introspective music is likely what drew you in.

Dylan used his music to promote and fight for social change in the 1960s, and his rebellious songs reflect this. From challenging conventional ways of thinking to commenting on political injustice, Dylan was a pillar in both the social movement and music movements of his time.

As a Bob Dylan fan, you are not one to just follow the status quo but instead question and even challenge it. You also value authenticity and appreciate bluntness. Seeing the world as it is and standing up for what you believe in are central parts of your sense of self. Routinely contemplating things bigger than yourself and finding meaning in the world around you is an essential part of your life.

Sabrina carpenter

A new addition to the pop stars of today, Sabrina Carpenter has become a sensation for people all over the world. Carpenter has managed to differentiate herself in an extremely popular music genre and create a fanbase that has been compared to the level of Taylor Swift’s ‘Swifties.’

Carpenter’s discography includes elements of love, heartbreak, self-discovery and inner dreams. Her songs include a touch of sassiness and playfulness that add a bold edge to her otherwise typical pop persona. The young singer also caters to her primarily young female audience by leaning into female empowerment and creating a relatable space for people to come together through shared experiences.

As a fan of Carpenter, you certainly have a taste for following your dreams. You are also likely in a state of change in your life, explaining why you resonate so deeply with Carpenter’s balance of youthful energy and mature perspective. As you navigate through relationships and figure out who you want to be, Carpenter’s music serves as a support system coming from a girl who has lived and experienced the same thing.

SZA

Since SZAs breakthrough album “Ctrl” in 2017, the singer has had a devoted fan base. SZA is known for her deep and profound lyrics, as well as her unique approach to sound effects and instruments. SZA is able to stick to her individual artistic vision while still resonating with such a wide audience.

SZAs songs emphasize themes of vulnerability, love, heartbreak and healing. SZA also details the messier elements of being human, making her music easy to sympathize with. The raw vulnerability SZA weaves into her songs makes it easy for the listener to relate and apply the self-reflection to themselves.

SZA fans, without a doubt, value being connected to their emotions. Introspection is vital for you to connect and understand yourself. Primary values for you include exploring who you are and cultivating a sense of self-awareness. Additionally, you are also a person who is not afraid to face the complexities of life and be your unapologetic self.

frank ocean

Possibly the king of sad music, Frank Ocean is known for his emotion-evoking lyrics and music. For a singer with such infrequent releases, Ocean’s has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the music industry. Ocean is known to stick to his own style and only write when he has something to say. Ocean has recently teased a new release and fans are hopeful for new content in the future.

Ocean’s music involves themes of love, identity and self-reflection. His lyricism is unique in the way it reads like poetry. Each song has a story, and you can feel the emotional and personal experiences emanating from Ocean. He also creates very complex tracks that include different instruments, vocals and levels of sound.

A fan of Frank Ocean has an eye for introspection and personal reflection. You are likely very open-minded, as fans are very accepting of Ocean’s experimentation with his music. Accepting life’s challenges and choosing to feel instead of suppress is also common for Ocean fans. Ocean’s elusive nature also creates an appreciation for mystery and ambiguity within his fans.

The artists you choose to listen to reveal a lot more about your personal values than you might think. The music and artists you like resonate with you for a reason, and looking deeper into the musicians you choose to spend time with will offer you a lot of insight into how you navigate the world. So, next time you queue up your favorite song, try thinking about what the song actually divulges about yourself.