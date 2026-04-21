What Your Favorite Gossip Girl Character Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey Upper East Siders! Who Is Your Fav Of The Big Five?

. Blair Waldorf

You are that girl. Classy style and always dressed to the nines. You know how to act proper and when it’s time to be relaxed. You are a girl who knows her social cues and always knows what to say. You are a good student and super observant of your surroundings, always having a good eye for detail. Many people are intimidated by your presence, but under the cool looks, you are super sweet, gentle and kind. You are always down to try a new restaurant, but do have some local favorites as well. I would definitely want to be your friend.

. Serena Van Der Woodsen

The easiest-going girl. You are the epitome of going with the flow. You are the first to be down for any plans, no matter who they are with. You could dress up and thrive, but also rock the messy bun and sweatpants look whenever. Your style is super cool and different. You like to pick a piece of eccentric and bold jewelry to elevate even the most basic of outfits. You let your hair blow in the wind, are willing to try anything to everything and are a free spirit to the max. You are super friendly, and many people want to follow your cool girl style.

. Nate Archibald

Everyone’s favorite person and the goody two-shoes in all situations. You are the peacemaker friend who is always worried about putting everyone else before yourself. You are kind and very family-oriented. You are the kind of person who screams “golden retriever energy” and gives off super positive vibes. You’re super laid back and love to work out, putting exercise as a daily priority. You have a great personality, and your compassion doesn’t go unnoticed by others. You are the kind of friend everyone can count on and always know how to make someone smile.

. Dan Humphrey

You are the ultimate insider yet fly under the radar. You’re the nonchalant friend everyone craves, as you help your friends by knowing just what is going on. You have a strong ability to understand others’ problems and are happy to always listen. You are very lowkey and always a good voice of reason. You’re one of those people who know how to talk to someone to calm them down and how to rile them up based on your tone. Your actions are all very calculated and intentional. You are constantly purposeful with your words and very consistent with your behaviors.

. Chuck Bass