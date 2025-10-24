What Your Favorite Gilmore Girls Boy Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dean Forester

If Dean is your favorite boy, you probably value loyalty and the comfort of someone who treats you well. Dean represents that “first love.” The guy who remembers your favorite things, shows and makes you feel loved. You might be the kind of person who appreciates consistency and sincerity in relationships, and you love the nostalgic feeling of young love.

Tristan Dugray

Tristan may be a jerk on occasion, but his charm is undeniable. If he’s your pick, you’re likely drawn to confidence and charisma (and maybe a little cockiness). You enjoy the thrill of someone exciting and unpredictable, and you may have a soft spot for people who seem like they’re a little misunderstood. You appreciate style, swag and you love a little chase in your relationships.

Jess Mariano

If Jess is the one, you probably have a thing for the mysterious, independent types. You might be the person who enjoys peeling back layers of someone and discovering the true story under the surface. You love it when someone is a little angered towards others but has a soft spot for you. You like it when someone challenges you and sometimes frustrates you (all in a good way, of course). You’re attracted to someone who has a lot of depth and complexity, not just a surface-level relationship.

Logan Huntzberger

Now, if you’re a Logan fan, you’re drawn to charm, passion and a touch of danger. You probably like living in the moment and appreciate someone confident and willing to take risks, but at the same time, a respectful gentleman who is also respected by others. You might be a big dreamer when it comes to relationships. You love the idea of gooey romance, glamorous experiences and someone who can just sweep you off your feet.

Luke Danes

If Luke is your top pick, you probably value stability and reliability. You love it when relationships start as friendships first, and your love language is acts of service. You love the idea of someone being secretly in love with you for years without you knowing. You and your boy best friend have probably been shipped together so many times that you can’t even count. You’re the kind of person who prefers a partner who is dependable, blunt and a big softy at heart.

Christopher Hayden

If you love Christopher, you’re obsessed with the idea of history in a relationship. You’re probably okay with a bit of unpredictability and enjoy exploring when it comes to relationships. Still, you feel like there’s just always that one person who will forever hold a piece of your heart. You may have a soft spot for nostalgia and the charm of someone who’s been part of your story all along, even if things aren’t too simple. You liked the idea of young love, parents getting back together and being one big happy family.

Max Medina

If Max is your number one, you always knew he wouldn’t be able to win Lorelai’s heart over her young love history or her protective boy best friend, but you were rooting for him anyway. You’re probably someone who appreciates meaningful conversations and someone who can be both serious and romantic. You’re drawn to someone who is intelligent and passionate about what they do and who knows what they want both professionally and romantically. You thought Max was good for Lorelai, but you knew he never stood a chance.

Jackson Belleville

If your favorite is Jackson, you’re likely a fan of kind, thoughtful and grounded partners when it comes to your relationships. You want someone who sees you for you, likes you just the way you are and never has a wandering eye. You like someone who values family and is genuinely invested in your life. You enjoy someone who makes being completely and utterly yourself an easy task. They grow with you and allow you to share any and every little thought or big secret with them without judgment.

