What We Can Learn From Princess Diana

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout Diana’s lifetime she was a lot of things, including royalty; however, she showed more humility and compassion than most people. She had, and still has, an immense impact on nonprofit work, advocacy for others and even fashion.

Princess Diana also transformed what it meant to be a member of the royal family.

Traditionally, royals were seen as distant and untouchable, but Diana broke that ideal by showing vulnerability, empathy and approachability.

She was often photographed interacting with children, patients and everyday people, demonstrating that kindness and compassion were just as important as protocol.

By being relatable and transparent, she changed the public’s expectation of royalty. This new expectation inspired not only her peers but also leaders and women worldwide to lead with both strength and kindness.

Advocacy and compassion

Princess Diana was an ally for those with AIDS at a time where it was normal to alienate those with HIV.

She famously shook hands with patients without gloves and visited hospitals, showing compassion and humility when many others avoided contact. Her actions helped to shift others’ views, inspiring people to treat others with dignity.

Beyond AIDS, Diana was committed to improving the lives of the homeless youth in the U.K., specifically through her work with Centrepoint, a charity that provides housing and support to young people living on the streets.

She visited shelters and brought awareness to the struggles they faced. By showing genuine interest and compassion, she inspired others to get involved.

Diana also used her voice to raise awareness about eating disorders, vulnerably discussing her own struggles with bulimia. By sharing her own experiences, she helped to break the stigma around openly speaking about mental health and encouraged others to seek help.

Through these efforts, Diana not only challenged societal expectations of royalty but also showed that vulnerability, honesty and compassion are important tools for making a positive impact.

Redefining women’s style

Princess Diana didn’t just break headlines with her humanitarian work; she also challenged gender norms through the ways she presented through fashion.

From power suits to evening gowns that broke royal protocol, she redefined what it meant to be a woman in the public eye. Diana mixed high fashion with pieces that felt relatable to everyday women.

Her fearless choices sent a message to not just the women of Whales but women everywhere: women could be strong, independent and expressive without sacrificing femininity.

Today her influence is still felt in fashion, inspiring designers and young women to embrace individuality, confidence and authenticity in how they present themselves.

Carrying her lessons forward

Princess Diana’s life reminds us that using your voice to advocate for others can create real change. She showed that empathy combined with action has power.

Today, those lessons are just as important. Standing up for communities, challenging outdated norms and speaking openly about personal struggles makes society more inclusive and compassionate.

Her impact also teaches us those challenging expectations and expressing ourselves authentically matters.

Diana’s fearless fashion choices were more than style; they were statements about confidence, individuality and breaking free from norms. In the same way women today can use their voices and creativity to redefine what is possible in their schools, communities and workplaces.

Following Diana’s example shows us that advocacy, empathy and self-expression are not just personal choices, they are powerful ways to inspire others and challenge injustices, all while making a lasting impact on the world.