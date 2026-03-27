What We Can Learn From Jake Shane About Not Taking Life Too Seriously

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok for at least 10 minutes, you may have come across Jake Shane. Whether it was one of his comedic skits or his Broadway debut, Jake Shane is the epitome of Generation Z. Yet, he’s different in one way: He is unapologetically himself.

Most people try to change or hide who they truly are, but not Shane. He’s transparent and isn’t afraid to be authentic.

Embracing Awkwardness

Shane focuses on the little embarrassing things we all experience but never talk about. Overthinking an awkward interaction, the random waves of anxiety and even a dramatic retelling of an ordinary moment.

As college students, awkward moments are a part of our everyday lives, such as stuttering when participating in class or tripping on a walk to campus. While it’s embarrassing to us, Shane’s storytelling reminds us that these moments are hilarious.

Instead of overthinking, just laugh it off.

Perfect is OVerrated

In contrast to everyone trying to portray a picture-perfect life across social media, Shane’s humor and content are refreshing and real. He reminds us that we can laugh at the chaos of life.

People like to show their perfect routines, friendships and productivity. Shane thrives on the opposite.

He shows it’s okay to live in chaos and make the best of it; he encourages people not to be so serious about everything.

Part of the reason why people enjoy watching him is that his authenticity resonates with them. Watching one of his videos feels like you’re on FaceTime with a friend.

On Shane’s podcast, “Therapuss,” he stays true to himself with everyone he interviews. Whether it’s Dylan O’Brien or Hilary Duff, he brings his authentic self to every episode.

Finding Humor

One of Shane’s strong suits is taking everyday situations and turning them into comedy, such as taking one of his awkward interactions and making it into a full story that people can relate to.

This is a very useful mindset to have. In college, it’s common to feel the overwhelming need to be perfect all the time. Having a similar mindset to Shane and embracing the bizarre experiences can make that stress feel lighter.

Being Yourself

Jake Shane’s appeal is authenticity, from being open about his obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety to sharing funny moments. He’s not trying to fit into the basic influencer persona; he leans into his personality and makes content on what he thinks is funny.

He’s open about his struggles, which draws in his audience to relate to him. He’s real. It’s as simple as that.

In his recent Rolling Stone interview, he was asked about his podcast being journalism. He responds, “I think it is insulting to journalists to say what I do is journalism.” He’s not trying to be anything but himself.

For those who feel the constant pressure to perform and be someone you’re not, this is a good reminder that being genuine will resonate more compared to inauthentic perfection.

Life can feel too serious with deadlines, plans and the pressure to make no mistakes. Shane shows that it’s okay to not be perfect and to laugh things off.

At the end of the day, you shouldn’t take everything so seriously. The best remedy for something weighing on you can simply be turning it into a funny story.