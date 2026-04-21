What To Wear To Your Next Concert 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week, I went to see Malcolm Todd at the Bryce Jordan Center, and while the performance itself was unforgettable, the outfits in the crowd were just as exciting to see. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next show, here are some concert outfit ideas that are stylish and comfortable for dancing to your favorite artist.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is coming to Penn State, and I could not be more excited. I’m going for an all-black, streetwear look, but graphic tees, cargos, fitted hoodies and sneakers fit perfectly with the rap concert atmosphere. The goal is to look put-together but still casual. Cardi B Cardi B is going on her first stadium tour with her debut album, and I’m so bummed I’m missing out. This is the time for statement pieces, going-out tops, leather, heels, or platforms and anything that makes you feel like the main character. Doja Cat A Doja Cat concert is the perfect place to experiment with Y2K pieces, bold colors, mini skirts or something mesh. Doja Cat is unabashedly herself, so I think this concert is the perfect place to pop out in something new. Coachella While it’s a festival, not a concert, one of the things on my bucket list is to camp out for Coachella, so I will be stalking all of the influencers’ accounts that weekend. I love the boho vibes overall, so I’d wear something loose and flowy. It is in the desert, after all. Gov Ball This will be my first year going to Gov Ball, and I’m so excited. It’s in June, so the NYC humid heat will be in full effect, so I need comfort and cooling immediately. A cute tank top and shorts are the move for sure. RÜFÜS DU SOL For a RÜFÜS DU SOL show, the vibe is very EDM-inspired. Flowy pieces, neutral tones, cargos and comfortable shoes are perfect for dancing all night. Just adding a pashmina, a staple accessory in house concert fashion, instantly makes the outfit stand out. Bruno Mars For a Bruno Mars concert, you can’t go wrong with button-downs, leather jackets, boots or even gold jewelry to fit the throwback vibe of his music. I think its a good idea to dress a little more comfortable for dancing while still keeping it fun. Calvin Harris Calvin Harris just announced his residency in Ibiza, which would be an absolute dream to go to. I’m sure everyone’s outfits are going to be stunning, but I would wear a sparkly tank top paired with a kitten heel to be comfy yet stylish.

Whether you’re going for streetwear or festival fashion, concerts are a great fashion experiment in dressing for the vibe of the artist while still staying true to your own style. Concerts are one of the few places where you can really have fun with your outfits and try something new. At the end of the day, the best concert outfit is one that makes you feel confident and comfortable.

Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone, and most importantly, wear something you’ll feel good dancing in all night.