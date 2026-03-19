What To Expect For The Latest Season Of ‘Euphoria’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been a few weeks since the release of the trailer for the third and final season of HBO’s “Euphoria,” so let’s talk about it.

The first episode of the new, eight-episode season premieres on April 12, with episodes released weekly. This season is highly anticipated, especially since season two was released over four years ago. With this huge gap in the release of seasons and with the way the show’s filming has progressed, it’s no surprise that there have been some changes in the cast.

Of course, all the main actors, such as Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, will be returning. However, other significant Euphoria actors have decided not to return. These names include Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s sister Gia, and Nika King, who plays Rue’s mom.

Eric Dane, who sadly passed away from ALS this past month, will also be featured in the new season since filming took place last year.

On an equally sad note, Angus Cloud, who passed away in 2023, will not be in the new season. Hopefully, producers will include an explanation or a closing note for his storyline, as well as a tribute to him for being such a pillar of the show.

New cast members include famous names such as musician Rosalia and social media star Trisha Paytas. Viewers are very curious to see what roles their characters will play in this drama.

In terms of plotline, it’s clear that the newest season takes place in the future, when all the characters are out of high school. This seems to be the best decision producers could’ve made, as it’s been years since the last season was released, and many actors have aged out of their high school roles.

From the trailer alone, we can see that Cassie and Nate are married, living what seems to be a “typical” suburban family life, except that their marriage is clearly quite questionable.

Rue has escaped to Mexico, living a seemingly peaceful life, until Laurie returns to collect the money Rue owes her. This sparks what seems to be an extremely dramatic and suspenseful plotline for the show’s main character.

For the other cast members, Jules is in art school, Maddy is working as a talent manager in Hollywood and Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner, continuing her characterization of being interested in theater and production.

Many cast members have stated that this season, above all else, will be way crazier and wilder than any other season, making for an intriguing season that everyone will be invested in. I’m curious to see what kind of dark twists and turns the plot will take, especially since the characters will no longer be in high school (even though that never stopped the show from being a wild ride).

Hopefully, the same feelings of “Euphoria Sundays” that everyone loved in 2022 can be emulated with the arrival of season three. I know I’ll personally be patiently waiting for each episode, and I cannot wait to see how the show turns out!