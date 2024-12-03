What Reusable Water Bottle Is Right for You?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in college is hard, especially if you do not have an emotional support water bottle. If you are on the hunt for your bottle, I will try to make it easier for you. Reusable water bottles have been around for some time now, but it seems that which is better or which to use is causing consumer debates.

A Quick OVerview

There are several brands of reusable water bottles. Social media has made the overconsumption of these bottles more and more apparent. Some are even becoming popular thanks to popular social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. A few brands of these bottles are Stanley (TikTok’s favorite), Owala, Hydro Flask, BrüMate and YETI.

All of these brands have their specific bottles in an array of different colors, styles and sizes. This makes it hard for consumers to choose which one to buy.

This also leads to people buying multiple bottles, leading to overconsumption. Ultimately though, some people buy their bottle based on the price.

Each brand has its bottles listed at certain price points. Out of the ones I have mentioned, Owalas come in at the cheapest option of just $28, while there is a tie between the rest for the most expensive options.

The brand Stanley became popular because of TikTok. Since their brand became such a success, they decided to launch bottles in different colors and sizes. Most recently they have started to collaborate with other brands or celebrities. These exclusive ones are marked higher than their regular-priced bottles.

After the quick rise to fame of Stanley, many other brands copied their style. While many copied Stanley, others made bottles that are similar in style but without any leaking problems that the brand is known for having.

While Stanley’s are popular on TikTok now, Hydro Flask’s were the first bottle that got popular from the app. This bottle gained popularity from a trend in 2019 of dressing and acting like a VSCO girl. This trend was known for girls wearing messy buns, oversized shirts, wearing puka shell necklaces and their most important accessory was a Hydro Flask with a reusable straw. This trend launched Hydro Flask into popularity. Now that you know some history of reusable water bottles, it is now time to compare each one.

Comparing the bottles

To start, we have the Owala bottle. This water bottle is leakproof, so you do not have to worry about water spilling. They come in many cute colors and sizes. The main Owala bottle has a straw built into the lid, but you can either drink from the straw or sip from the bottle like you would drink from a plastic water bottle.

This point might not sell you on them, but when you flip the lid up, it makes you look like you have a Koala nose, which I think is adorable.



For Hydro Flask’s, they are also leakproof and come in different colors and sizes. The only downfall with this bottle is that it is bulky, so you cannot put it in a small opening such as a car cup holder or a backpack side pocket. Other than that, if you want to “save the turtles” as the VSCO girls would say, this might be the bottle for you.



For the brand YETI, they have styles much like all the other brands. They are a bit on the pricey side, but if you want a high-quality bottle that doesn’t spill, then this might be for you. YETI’s have multiple sizes and colors, but they have the option to personalize your bottle, which other brands do not have.



BrüMate has styles of bottles just like Stanley, but they are leakproof. BrüMates sit at around $45 for a bottle. Just like Hydro Flasks, they are big and bulky, but they do have a side handle that is easier to hold. This bottle, unlike the others, comes with a straw attached to the lid.



Last but not least, the STANLEY water bottle. This bottle comes in multiple sizes and colors. This bottle has a side handle to hold, which is convenient. This bottle, however, is not leakproof. If you do buy, then you should probably buy the separate pieces that are needed to make it leakproof.

This brand has collaborated with brands like Love Shack Fancy and celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo. The big reason why it is so popular is because it keeps drinks cold for a long time. Depending on the size you buy, it will range from $35-$45, or if you buy an exclusive collab cup, then it could cost you up to $60.

Now that you have learned about each bottle, it may be easier to purchase one of your choice. If you are looking at a bottle that is not included in this article, it is just as good as these expensive bottles that I mentioned.

If you are stuck still it is 100% fine. Choosing a water bottle to be your emotional support one can be be tricky, but after testing out brands you can find which one that works for you.