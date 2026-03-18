What Is The Best Song On Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9?’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Megan Moroney released her new album “Cloud 9′” recently, but with 15 whole tracks, what is the best song to come from this album? The album offers so many different vibes that it can be hard to find your favorite, but here are my top three favorites and why to help you choose.

Track 3, “6 Months Later,” is my 3rd favorite song on the whole album. Whether it was the timing of the release or the song is just that good, it has earned a spot on my list. It is so fun to sing along to. It is about a situation a lot of girls have faced, your ex coming back.

Good news for us, Megan Moroney said absolutely not, and let’s write a song about it. She gave us an amazing song to remind you not to go back to someone who hurt you. The song is the perfect mix of “get away from me” while also being happy to finally feel like free.

My second favorite song on the album is “Wedding Dress.” I am a sucker for a super depressing song, no matter what my real mood is. I could listen to the most depressing lyrics and then have the best day ever. This song does that 100%.

It is actually a song she wrote years ago and then revisited because she knew how much fans wanted it. Of course, she released it after changes, which she claimed were to better articulate her feelings. We were given a beautiful song. She was able to put into words the feeling so many people have experienced in their lives.

Sitting around hoping that you do not miss someone from your past on the biggest day of your life is so tragic and relatable that it hurts, no matter how many times you listen to it. Take it from me; I’ve listened to it like 10 times since the album’s release on Feb. 20.

However, my favorite track is hands down “Who Hurt You?” which is basically an exposé about how much she hates her ex, Riley Green. It is the perfect scream in the car song, and it is addictive too. With a bridge so good, I got war flashbacks to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well 10 Minute Version.”

Moroney said in an interview before the album came out that she wrote this album with her chest and does not care to hide who it is about. And that was definitely evident in this song, as she called out Green’s actions post-breakup and how he was about to manipulate her during the relationship, too.

If I could recommend a song to get into Moroney’s music, it would definitely be “Who Hurt You?” However, every single song on the album is amazing. With two amazing collabs with icons Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves, Moroney has truly come a long way in the music industry.

Her song with Sheeran is my close 4th place. It is yet another gut-wrenching, sad song. Because we obviously do not have enough of those in the world.

Since her first album came out in 2023, she has been on multiple sold-out tours and has brought a whole new light to being a woman in country music.