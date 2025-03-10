The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, I went to a drag show for the very first time.

It was put on by Opulence, which is Penn State’s drag ambassador club, and it was hosted at 3Dots Downtown. I went with a friend, who knew more about the experience than I did, and we had so much fun.

Entry was $5 for pop culture night, which included performances from multiple people across so many different pop culture themes, from American Psycho to Spongebob.

Lesson number one: There’s no reason to be early.

I knew that the doors opened at 8 p.m. and the show started at 8:30, so I arrived promptly at 8 p.m. There were probably five other people there when I arrived and they seemed to be helping with the event. Apparently, there’s no need to be early because people trickled in all night as the show went on.

Lesson number two: Be prepared to tip. I didn’t know about the tipping culture of drag shows before going to the performance. Luckily, the person working the door was able to give me some change in the form of one dollar bills.

While the performance is going on, if you like what a performer is doing, you obviously clap and cheer, but you’re also encouraged to stick your arm out with some cash in hand to tip the performer. That was a new experience for me, so I gave my friend my ones and told her to tip on behalf, but I’m ready for next time.

My third lesson: Just to have fun.

Yes, it is a performance and it is a show, but it’s also somewhat interactive. When I arrived, I was sitting neatly and prepared to watch an amazing show, but I soon realized that performers aren’t expecting you to be incredibly poised; you’re encouraged to sing and dance along in your seat.

The little pieces of interaction were my favorite part. It was so entertaining to see attendees shocked and laughing when a performer would dance in front of them. I was actually slightly serenaded by a performer during “Too Sweet,” by Hozier.

Overall, the experience was a 10/10. I exposed myself to some pop culture references I had never heard of, listened to some fun music, danced along with my friend and watched an incredible show.

The performance of drag, especially in open and public spaces, is something that’s so beautiful and moving. Even if it’s covered in sequins and fake eyelashes, the LGBTQ struggles that are both recent history and ongoing make the experience extremely impactful.

Being able to go to a performance of this type is something that is fun and easily taken for granted, but it’s also something that is a result of struggles for justice.

I learned a fourth lesson, too, which is the respect for this queer culture that is actively being threatened. If we don’t appreciate art, we won’t realize when it’s being struck down.

It’s more important now than ever to focus on the joys of life, but also to recognize oppression and not take things for granted.

Hopefully, I’ll be at another show soon.