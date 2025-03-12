Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Katie Smith from Unsplash
Wellness > Health

Well-Balanced Meals I’ve Enjoyed Making (and Eating) Recently

Katie Klapac
As a college student, it can be tough to prioritize healthy eating with everything else on your plate — literally and figuratively. Cooking nutritious, well-balanced meals takes time, but for me, it’s something I genuinely enjoy.

I love to cook, I love to eat and I care about my health and well-being, so I make it a priority to fuel my body with meals that are both delicious and nourishing. 

If you ever find yourself stuck in a food rut, I hope these meal ideas inspire you to switch things up.

BreAkfast: Starting the Day Right

Photo by Ella Olsson from Unsplash

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and I couldn’t agree more. When I have time in the mornings, I love making a big, satisfying meal to keep me energized throughout my busy days. Here are two of my favorites:

Protein Pancakes

To make protein pancakes, I typically use the Kodiak protein pancake mix. What I love most about these pancakes is the variety of toppings I can add:

  • Fresh fruit: bananas, raspberries, strawberries or blueberries
  • Nut butters: peanut butter, sunflower seed butter or almond butter
  • Cinnamon, honey or chocolate chips for extra flavor

This meal provides a great balance of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fiber and many other nutritional benefits to kickstart my day.

bREAKFAST PLATE

A classic, well-rounded breakfast featuring some all-time favorite breakfast foods: 

I start by making scrambled eggs, adding cottage cheese to boost the protein. While the eggs cook, I crisp up a few slices of turkey bacon.

Next, I prepare avocado toast on sourdough, seasoning it with garlic salt, black pepper, lemon juice and everything bagel seasoning for extra flavor. To complete the meal, I add whatever fruits I have on hand that week — perfect for a refreshing and balanced start to the day.

LUNCH: MIDDAY FUEL

Tofu salad
Photo by Anh Nguyen from Unsplash

Lunch is often overlooked, but I always make sure to have a meal that keeps me going. Plus, it’s a great time to enjoy either breakfast or dinner foods — best of both worlds.

Turkey Sandwich with Sweet Potato Fries

My go-to sandwich includes turkey, cheese, spinach, tomato, mayo, avocado and crispy bacon on sourdough bread.

On the side, I make homemade sweet potato fries by slicing a sweet potato into thin fry shapes, seasoning with salt, pepper and parmesan and tossing them in a bit of butter before baking. So good.

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

One of my absolute favorites! I start with pre-washed, pre-cut kale for convenience, then add cooked chicken, crispy roasted chickpeas, and an avocado. I finish it off with a generous sprinkle of parmesan and a drizzle of Caesar dressing.

Toss everything together in a large bowl, and you’ve got a delicious, protein-packed meal bursting with flavor — pure chef’s kiss perfection.

DINNER: MY FAVORITE MEAL OF THE DAY

Ramen in a pan with sauce, and eggs and vegetables on the counter.
Photo by Patchanu Noree from Burst/Shopify

Dinner is where I get to be the most creative, as I have the most time in my day to experiment with new flavors and ideas. I love finding ways to make meals both nutritious and delicious while exploring exciting combinations. Here are three meals I’ve been loving lately:

Mediterranean Bowl

A flavorful and balanced bowl with meatballs, quinoa, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta and avocado. I top it off with a lemon herb dressing for a refreshing finish.

Spicy Chicken Sausage Pasta

For this dish, I use hot chicken sausage with sautéed spinach and red onion then mix it with rigatoni pasta.

For the sauce, I blend up some pasta sauce with red pepper flakes, pasta water and cottage cheese for added protein and creaminess. It’s rich, satisfying, and packed with flavor.

Salmon Bowls

A divine and nutrient-dense meal.

I prepare a piece of salmon with white rice, avocado, broccoli or edamame and finish it off with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo. A well-balanced and flavorful way to end the day.

I hope these meals inspire you to get creative in the kitchen and make meals that not only taste amazing but also support your health and well-being. Happy cooking and enjoy every bite!

Hi! I’m Katie Klapac, a sophomore at Penn State majoring in Advertising with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. I am passionate about things like design, fashion, make-up, organization and planning, healthy habits, and sports. I am excited to share my voice and connect with the Her Campus community!