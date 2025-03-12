Well-Balanced Meals I’ve Enjoyed Making (and Eating) Recently

As a college student, it can be tough to prioritize healthy eating with everything else on your plate — literally and figuratively. Cooking nutritious, well-balanced meals takes time, but for me, it’s something I genuinely enjoy.
I love to cook, I love to eat and I care about my health and well-being, so I make it a priority to fuel my body with meals that are both delicious and nourishing.
If you ever find yourself stuck in a food rut, I hope these meal ideas inspire you to switch things up.
BreAkfast: Starting the Day Right
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and I couldn’t agree more. When I have time in the mornings, I love making a big, satisfying meal to keep me energized throughout my busy days. Here are two of my favorites:
- Protein Pancakes
-
To make protein pancakes, I typically use the Kodiak protein pancake mix. What I love most about these pancakes is the variety of toppings I can add:
- Fresh fruit: bananas, raspberries, strawberries or blueberries
- Nut butters: peanut butter, sunflower seed butter or almond butter
- Cinnamon, honey or chocolate chips for extra flavor
This meal provides a great balance of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fiber and many other nutritional benefits to kickstart my day.
- bREAKFAST PLATE
-
A classic, well-rounded breakfast featuring some all-time favorite breakfast foods:
I start by making scrambled eggs, adding cottage cheese to boost the protein. While the eggs cook, I crisp up a few slices of turkey bacon.
Next, I prepare avocado toast on sourdough, seasoning it with garlic salt, black pepper, lemon juice and everything bagel seasoning for extra flavor. To complete the meal, I add whatever fruits I have on hand that week — perfect for a refreshing and balanced start to the day.
LUNCH: MIDDAY FUEL
Lunch is often overlooked, but I always make sure to have a meal that keeps me going. Plus, it’s a great time to enjoy either breakfast or dinner foods — best of both worlds.
- Turkey Sandwich with Sweet Potato Fries
-
My go-to sandwich includes turkey, cheese, spinach, tomato, mayo, avocado and crispy bacon on sourdough bread.
On the side, I make homemade sweet potato fries by slicing a sweet potato into thin fry shapes, seasoning with salt, pepper and parmesan and tossing them in a bit of butter before baking. So good.
- Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
-
One of my absolute favorites! I start with pre-washed, pre-cut kale for convenience, then add cooked chicken, crispy roasted chickpeas, and an avocado. I finish it off with a generous sprinkle of parmesan and a drizzle of Caesar dressing.
Toss everything together in a large bowl, and you’ve got a delicious, protein-packed meal bursting with flavor — pure chef’s kiss perfection.
DINNER: MY FAVORITE MEAL OF THE DAY
Dinner is where I get to be the most creative, as I have the most time in my day to experiment with new flavors and ideas. I love finding ways to make meals both nutritious and delicious while exploring exciting combinations. Here are three meals I’ve been loving lately:
- Mediterranean Bowl
-
A flavorful and balanced bowl with meatballs, quinoa, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta and avocado. I top it off with a lemon herb dressing for a refreshing finish.
- Spicy Chicken Sausage Pasta
-
For this dish, I use hot chicken sausage with sautéed spinach and red onion then mix it with rigatoni pasta.
For the sauce, I blend up some pasta sauce with red pepper flakes, pasta water and cottage cheese for added protein and creaminess. It’s rich, satisfying, and packed with flavor.
- Salmon Bowls
-
A divine and nutrient-dense meal.
I prepare a piece of salmon with white rice, avocado, broccoli or edamame and finish it off with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo. A well-balanced and flavorful way to end the day.
I hope these meals inspire you to get creative in the kitchen and make meals that not only taste amazing but also support your health and well-being. Happy cooking and enjoy every bite!