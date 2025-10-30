Wear The Damn Corset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When a TikTok came across my For You Page saying the creator would be “staying inside, fully dressed,” handing out candy with her mom because her “future husband doesn’t deserve someone going out half dressed” for Halloween, I laughed at the sheer absurdity of it.

Not to attack anyone, but one has to be delusional to think that way. There might be some guys out there who think the same and will want to stay in for their “future wife,” but 99% of the time, it’s not the case. Your future husband is probably having the time of his life right now, and for me personally, I wouldn’t want to marry someone who’s holed up in their home on one of the best nights of the year. I don’t want to marry a loser.

I want to specify that I think girls who want to stay in during Halloween to do a cute activity like baking cookies or watching scary movies should absolutely do so, but if you’re doing it for a man, just don’t. Staying in for your future husband, who doesn’t even know you yet, is frankly a little bit insane.

Lately, I feel like I have been seeing a lot of social media posts like this, ones with underlying themes of conservatism and misogyny. Boys will be commenting backhanded and misogynistic things on TikToks of girls wearing a corset and a cute skirt. Girls will post that they won’t dress like a “slut” because their future husband deserves better.

I’m sorry, but God forbid people want to have fun and look good.

Who cares if I’m making my Grim Reaper costume “sexy,” or if people want to dress as a Playboy Bunny or a Victoria’s Secret angel? In today’s day and age, I think some people are acting like we’re living in the 1960s. For those who need the message spread: it’s OK to show your ankle, or even a thigh. Show a little side boob while you’re at it.

It’s always been a recurring pattern that people care about women’s bodies, even more than us at some points, and that needs to stop. At the end of the day, the men who make comments about women’s costumes probably couldn’t even get close to them without eliciting a gag or a glare. They’re also probably the guys wearing non-original costumes like a backward jersey at parties or a prisoner costume to the bars, saying they want to be arrested by a hot cop.

I think everyone needs to relax and allow women to tap into their full “baddie” potential. If you want to leave 90% of your skin exposed, go for it. If you want to cover up, go for it. At the end of the day, do what you want.

For the people who whine and moan about women wearing little or nothing, cry me a river. I’d go out with a bra and thong if it would shut them up — I actually wouldn’t, but I hope you understand my passion.

For the girls who are not brainwashed yet, go out and dress however you want. Wear the mini skirt and bedazzled bra, don the tights and corset, because we’re not always going to be young and hot.

If your choice of clothing makes people mad, then you know you’re doing something right.