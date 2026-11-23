This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have lived in New York my entire life. I’ve never moved to a different house, let alone a different state.

New York has been the best state to live in (maybe I’m a little biased), and the city is truly beautiful. Even though I don’t live in the city, I visit a lot and believe that New York is so much more than just the Big Apple.

My favorite activity, which I believe everyone should experience once in their lifetime, is going to a Broadway show. I have been to plenty of Broadway shows throughout my life, and I have enjoyed every single one of them.

I have seen “MJ” on Broadway, “Hamilton,” “The Lion King”; the list goes on. If I had to recommend a Broadway show that I think everyone would enjoy, I would say “MJ.” “MJ” is a show about Michael Jackson, featuring his music and a story about his life and music career.

Let’s face it, who doesn’t like Michael Jackson, or at least one of his songs? Jackson’s story is impactful, and that’s why I think everyone should go see “MJ” or a Broadway show in general, because there is something for everyone.

If Christmas is one of your favorite holidays, the city is the best place to go. The city lights up with a huge Christmas tree, and the vibes are better than ever.

If you want to go to the city during Christmas time, I would recommend visiting the huge Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. I don’t believe that the lighting of the tree on TV does it justice because it is huge, and it is beautiful.

While you’re visiting the tree, you can also ice skate at the skating rink at Rockefeller Center. You can buy a general skate ticket for $22 or a VIP skate ticket for $131.

What people often don’t know is that Rockefeller Center has dining and shopping options. You can get breakfast at Black Seed Bagel, a fast-casual meal at Ace’s Pizza, drinks at Le Rock and/or a sweet treat at Ladurèe. These are not all of the dining options; there are plenty of other places to choose from.

As I said, the Rockefeller Center offers shopping as well. You can take a look at Alo, Anthropologie, Free People, Kate Spade and many other popular stores.

A tradition that my family and I have held for multiple years is going to see the Radio City Rockettes. The Radio City Rockettes hold shows from Nov. 4 to Jan. 4.

The Rockettes is a show featuring 10 routines, running for 90 minutes with no intermission and offering multiple showtimes each day. A fun fact is that their “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” has remained unchanged since the show’s debut in 1933.

I grew up wanting to be a Rockette, and watching all of the amazing women perform is one of my favorite things. I look forward to going each year. I have never been bored at any time I have gone, and it’s even more special because I get to experience it with my family.

During Christmas time, you can visit the Saks Fifth Avenue light show right before visiting one of the many restaurants in the city, and some of these restaurants are decked out with decorations. For years, I have had a five minute video of this light show, and it’s one of my favorite things to watch.

There are plenty of other places you can go to, like the Empire State Building, the MET, the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, etc. A place that I visited this past year is the RiseNY. The RiseNY is a museum of New York entertainment history, featuring things like a dress that Taylor Swift has worn, costumes from Broadway shows, a talk show set, the couch from Friends and much more.

At the end of the RiseNY museum, there is a thrill ride that you go on. It is the type of ride where there are three rows of seats and a big screen in front of you. As the ride starts, the screen takes you through all of the great scenes of New York while playing “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift and other songs about New York.

New York truly has it all. You can go to the M&M store, see the big screens in Times Square, visit Central Park, walk around the streets, shop, eat, watch a Broadway show and go to a concert. New York will forever be my favorite place, and there is something for everyone.