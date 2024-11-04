This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Girls across the nation tuned into Amazon Live on Prime Video to watch “their Superbowl,” seeing their favorite Angels strut down the runway.

After six years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back in New York City along with a lot of its original Angels, performers and plenty of gorgeous wings.

Opening

Starting the show, Gigi Hadid rose from below the runway wearing a pink romper. Hadid’s wings were folded when she arose, but as she walked, they extended into these big, majestic, pink wings.

They looked truly heavenly.

This big opening set the stage for the show in such an angelic way that people couldn’t wait to see the rest.

During this first walk, “Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan was blaring but cheering was the main sound heard. In my opinion, this is a perfect song choice for the revival of this show.

Angels

Victoria’s Secret veterans returned alongside rising stars to join together in what they love doing.

Adriana Lima, one of the original Angels, came home to the runway, making the most iconic return. Lima has faced criticism in the past years for how her look changed, especially through pregnancy.

Now 43 with three kids, she is stunning as always, truly showing timeless beauty.

Returning with Lima was Tyra Banks, another previous Angel. Banks rocked a black one-piece with leggings and a silver shiny cape.

Kate Moss, an English supermodel, made her VS debut at 50 years old. In a rockstar vision, Moss walked out during a guitar solo by Orianthi which complemented her black rock look.

She was joined by her daughter, Lila Moss, later on.

Bella Hadid made a surprise appearance during Cher’s performance.

Bella Hadid walked in after her sister, Gigi Hadid, in a red lace bra and underwear set with a red fluffy jacket that included a train. This was her most recent runway show since Victoria’s Secret’s last show in 2018.

Some other models included Barbara Palvin, wearing silver wings with a sparkly coverup, and Candice Swanepoel, strutting with wings that spelled out Victoria’s Secret.

Palvin’s husband Dylan Sprouse was the definition of supportive by bringing cutouts of their pets to help cheer her on. When asked about what else he was looking forward to seeing in an interview with Olivia Culpo on the Pink Carpet, he said, “No. Don’t Care. Only interested in seeing my wife.”

Boys should definitely take notes from him.

Performers

To uphold the women empowerment theme, all the performers were women.

Lisa from BlackPink was the first performer, and she made an entrance.

Riding in on a motorcycle and dressed in black with sequins, Lisa sang her hit “Rockstar” with a choreographed dance to go along with it. Her crew wore matching black bodysuits with jackets.

Performing next was Grammy winner Tyla dressed in a gold matching set and white wings.

Not only did she perform “Water” and “Push 2 Start,” but she strutted the runway while doing it. In the end, Tyla gave a shake of her wings to match her popular “Water” dance.

Lastly, Cher brought the wow factor to her performance of “Believe” and “Strong Enough.”

Everyone’s attention was grabbed by the choir singing while images of Cher throughout the years were displayed on screens. Then came in the icon, rocking cargo pants paired with a stretched latex corset. Victoria’s Secret’s most famous models walked alongside Cher in red and pink.

A true vision of women’s power, Cher was the best addition to the show.

Change

Victoria’s Secret has proved its move towards change after facing criticism of the look it portrayed, which was the reason the show shut down six years ago.

Throughout the show, watchers noticed the increasing amount of inclusivity within body images, race, age and identity. Curvier models Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham and trans models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio were among those heavily welcomed.

This highlighted the importance of how there’s beauty everywhere and that diversity needs to be embraced. There’s not a set model for beauty.

Multiple lingerie sets seemed more comfortable and showed less skin, sending the message that women can choose what they feel best in. As examples of this, leggings and coverups were seen worn more than once.

FInale

Closing out the show was former angel Tyra Banks.

As Banks strutted down the runway, she was joined by all the models for the last time of the night. Confetti rained from the ceilings and all models smiled and waved, thanking their audience.

Fireworks exploded outside to conclude the show and celebrate that Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has returned, and what a show it was.