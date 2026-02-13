Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re anything like me, you never know what to gift your significant other. I believe that men, specifically, are the most difficult to shop for, and I always struggle to come up with the best gift for any man in my life. I thought I would share some ideas that I have gathered that you can give your valentine this year.

Customized Lego Figurines

I know that many of us are tired of seeing Legos as the number one gift to get our boyfriends, but hear me out on this one. In-store or online, you can customize your own Lego figurines and make them look like you and your boyfriend. Whether he likes to build Legos or not, this is an adorable gift and is inexpensive. It’s a perfect way to show your boyfriend that you care about him, particularly since you have to take time to make it look like the two of you, and it proves that you pay close attention to him. He can present it in his room or simply carry them around in his wallet. Either way, I think this is the cutest idea and is great for when you need something last-minute to give him.

Collage

I believe that handmade or creative gifts are the best to receive, considering that they are time-consuming and extremely thoughtful. Any gift that I have been given where someone actually took the time to make something for me are the ones that I have never forgotten. This is why I think a collage of your relationship is a great idea. I have seen a lot of people make these for their partners, and they come out great if you get creative with them. You can print out pictures of the two of you in different stages of your relationship, or put pictures of his favorite things. I also think it’s an adorable idea to put little mementos of things you have kept from him throughout your relationship. Overall, this might be my favorite on this list. You can never go wrong with a cute and thoughtful little craft.

Clothing

Now, before you say anything, I know that buying clothes for guys can be difficult, but I swear that I have some good recommendations. Hollister is always great for basics that you can buy for the man in your life. Their hoodies are super comfortable and come in all sorts of colors without any design. Any basic T-shirt is also a great gift for your boyfriend, as they are always needed. Another great idea is gym clothing if your boyfriend likes to work out. Some brands that I would recommend for gym attire are DFYNE, Alo and my personal favorite, Amazon. This can also extend to accessories. I think that hats are a great idea to get your boyfriend, and you can get them in whatever style he likes. A super simple idea could also be a cute accessory for his car or his wallet, and they are guaranteed to use it.

Sports Accessories

If your boyfriend plays a sport, it’s a great idea to get him a gift that he can use for it. You can get them new compression shirts or socks for when they’re playing their sport, or new athletic shoes. There are also a lot of gifts that they wouldn’t use in their sport, but are still related. The New York Times sells books about the history of specific sports teams, and I think this is super cute for him to use as decor or to actually read. Amazon and Etsy also have sports-related decor that you could get your boyfriend for his favorite sport or team. The obvious sports-related gift is also a jersey or something signed by a favorite player of his.

Gift Basket