Upcoming October Movies I’m On The Edge Of My Seat For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, and by that I would mean utterly obsessed with movies, then you must also be anticipating the release of films coming out this October. I have listed my top five most anticipated films below and my thoughts on them.

“Digger”

“Digger,” starring Tom Cruise, is set to be released on Oct. 2. It follows Digger Rockwell on his journey to try to save humanity. The director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, also made “Birdman” and “The Revenant.” I’m especially excited for this release, as I’ve heard that it is a musical. I think that it would be so interesting to see Tom Cruise take on singing along with acting, as his comedic side isn’t showcased as much as it could be.

“The Social Reckoning”

“The Social Reckoning,” releasing on Oct. 9, follows Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jeremy Strong. It is a film about a Facebook engineer and a Wall Street journalist blowing the whistle on secrets behind the social network. The director, Aaron Sorkin, previously worked on “The Social Network,” which revolved around the start of Facebook. I think that this will be interesting to watch, as it contains relevant information and will be a sequel to the first movie, which many love.

“You Can See Everything”

“You Can See Everything” is a documentary by Nathan Fielder, a comedian, director and actor. It will be released on Oct. 16. It contains interviews with Elizabeth Holmes, documenting three years of time spent with her while she’s in prison for fraud. I’m excited for this documentary, since I love Nathan Fielder. I think that it’s so random that he is the one headlining this project, but that fact also greatly entices me as to what this film is going to contain.

“Sense and Sensibility”

“Sense and Sensibility,” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and George MacKay, is being released on Oct. 16. It is a Jane Austen novel about three sisters and their experiences with love and heartbreak. It shares its director with the film “Atonement,” Georgia Oakley. I absolutely love a book adaptation when done right, of course, but I am increasingly excited for this movie. I love both the leading actors and have high expectations for this film, as the director is a very talented screenwriter, which is important for adaptations.

“Wicker”