Unique Long Distance Date Ideas to Keep the Spark Alive

Long-distance relationships are not an easy task. Sometimes, it can feel boring or repetitive to do the same activities over and over.

Here is a list of fun date ideas to keep the relationship exciting and fresh.

Dinner Date

Hop on Facetime while eating some of your favorite food together. Order each other their favorite foods from the same takeout place and bond over fun conversation. If you feel like a real go-getter, plan on cooking the same meal together.

Online Gaming

Find a fun online game that you can both enjoy together. Get competitive with it and see who is the fastest, wittiest and more. Some examples may be building a Minecraft server together, competing in a trivia competition or even an online board game.

Movie/Television Night

This one is an oldie but a goodie. Settle down after a long day with a few episodes of your favorite TV show, or a new movie you’ve both been looking forward to. Make sure to microwave some popcorn, kick back and relax.

Gym Date

Make plans to call your partner when at the gym and pick a workout for the day. Maybe do the same machines simultaneously and you will feel as if you are almost together again. If you don’t want to leave the house, do a cardio/core workout at home while on Facetime with each other. No equipment is necessary for pushups, planks, sit-ups and other fun exercises.

“get Ready with me” Date

We have all seen the “Get Ready With Me” trend on TikTok. Now it’s time to bring the fun into your relationship. Call your partner before a busy day or fun night out and help each other pick out outfits, accessories, make-up looks and more.

Plan, Plan and then plan some more

Talking about plans for the future together always lifts the mood. Try to put together a cute weekend getaway or even a unique date night for when you see each other next. If you are not in the place to afford either of those options right now, make a future bucket list. It will make the time apart pass quicker and lift both of your spirits about missing each other.

Spa Night

This is super simple and easy to do. All you have to do is go to the store and grab some face masks and cucumbers for your very own DIY spa night. Enjoy a night of rest and conversation with your special person.

Scrapbook

There are so many virtual scrapbook sites to explore and enjoy. Share an account with your partner and scrapbook important events that happen throughout your days. Plan a time to call and tell each other about your good times. Estee Janssens

Quizzes

Take some time to be silly and take some random quizzes together. They can be couple quizzes, trivia quizzes or funny Buzzfeed quizzes. Don’t you want to know what flavor of ice cream you are?

