In no particular order, these are my top five favorite shows. The ones I binged quickly, rewatched more than once and still bring up in conversations. Whether it was the drama, the relationships, the characters or just the feeling of comfort they brought me, these shows left their mark.

Why did these shows make the cut? Let me tell you.

“One Tree Hill” This was hands down the fastest I’ve ever watched a show; I was hooked from the very first episode. The small town high school setting gave the show this nostalgic, relatable vibe. It had everything — sports, friendships, love triangles and rivalries — but it was the depth of the characters that really pulled me in. Watching Lucas and Nathan Scott’s relationship evolve from enemies to something more meaningful was one of the best parts. And yes, their handsome looks made it even easier to stay glued to the screen. The show also nailed the music — every episode had a killer soundtrack that made the emotional moments hit even harder. It made me laugh, cry and sometimes just sit there thinking about life, which is why it’ll always be one of my favorites. “Gossip Girl” “Gossip Girl” was the first teen drama I ever fully committed to, and it set the bar high. The glamour of the Upper East Side, the high-stakes drama the constantly shifting friendships and relationships — it was all so over the top yet addicting. Blair Waldorf was the definition of iconic and Chuck and Blair’s complicated, messy passionate relationship? I was fully invested. Plus, the fashion was just a chef’s kiss. “Greys ANatomy” It wouldn’t be a true top five list without “Grey’s Anatomy.” I’ll admit, I haven’t gotten past the post-COVID seasons yet, but the earlier ones are absolutely unforgettable. The characters felt like real people with flaws, dreams and messy love lives. Between the intense surgeries, heartbreaking losses and slow-burn romances, it always kept me emotionally invested. Meredith Grey’s journey through grief, love, friendship and growth gave the show a beating heart. And of course McDreamy and McSteamy added more than just eye candy. They brought drama, depth and some serious heartbreak. “Gilmore Girls” If comfort could be bottled up into a TV show, it would be “Gilmore Girls.” The cozy, quirky town of Stars Hollow and the witty banter just makes everything feel better. Lorelai and Rory’s mother-daughter bond reminds me so much of my own relationship with my mom, which made the show even more special to me. Watching them navigate life, love and everything in between always made me feel less alone. It’s one of those series you can rewatch a million times and still find something new to love. It’s a vibe, especially in the fall. “Suits” The most recent show I’ve finished has me by surprise. It’s completely different from the others on this list but I was instantly drawn into the high-stakes world of New York law. This show wasn’t just about the courtroom; it was about ambition, loyalty and finding your place in a world that moves fast. Harvey Specter was effortlessly cool and Donna Paulsen was a total powerhouse. Their chemistry was unmatched. But what really stood out was the strength of the women —mDonna, Jessica, Rachel — they were all smart, commanding and knew their worth. While the show had plenty of legal drama, it also delivered emotional depth and character development in ways I didn’t expect. honorable mentions While they didn’t crack the top five, these shows still deserve a shoutout. “Shameless”: gritty, wild, and packed with personality. “Sex and the City”: fashion-forward, empowering, and forever iconic. “Pretty Little Liars”: twists, secrets, and a mystery that keeps you guessing. “How I Met Your Mother”: a mix of comedy, life lessons, and unforgettable moments.

Everyone’s top five list is different, but these are the shows that have stayed with me through different stages of life. Whether I was watching for comfort, drama, inspiration or just a good cry, each of these series gave me something I’ll never forget.