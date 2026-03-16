10 Taylor Swift Songs For March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe I am certified on the topic of best Taylor Swift Songs for each month. Now, how can you know that I know what I am talking about? Here are my credentials: I went to the Era’s Tour (Miami night three), I have lyrics from “Marjorie” tattooed on my forearm (“Never be so polite, you forget your power”) and my best friend from back home (shout out to Sofia) has been a certified Taylor Swift listener since she was 3-years-old, and I have been best friends with her for years.

Now, onto my Top 10 Taylor Swift Songs For The Month of March.

. “Wildest Dreams”

The song “Wildest Dreams” was featured as the ninth track on Swift’s fifth album, “1989.” To me, and to many others, “Wildest Dreams” has one of the most whimsical, spring-like beats in her discography. The dreamy, soft rhythm fits perfectly with the transition from colder months to the warmer months to come. When “Wildest Dreams” plays, I feel like I am on the beach or sitting by my pool during a beautiful spring day, dipping just the tip of my toes in the water with the rest of summer still to come. Taylor Swift / Republic

. “The Fate of Ophelia”

“The Fate of Ophelia” is a part of Swift’s latest album named, “The Life of a Showgirl.” It is track one and was named as her first single for this album. As Taylor Swift enters a new era of her life with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, she is also taking her new music into a different era than “The Tortured Poets Department.” I personally don’t know about everyone else, but this song has become my jam. I dance and move my body every time this song plays. The beat is exactly the type you can’t help but move your body to. This is the type of song the month of March needs. March is the month when warm weather is on the cusp, school is almost to the end and the pool and beach are about to be open for business. To me, “The Fate of Ophelia” is a song that gives hope and uplifting vibes for this transition.

. “Mirrorball”

The song, “Mirrorball,” is one of my personal favorites. I might even say it is in my top five songs of Swift’s whole discography. “Mirrorball” is the sixth track on one of her two COVID albums, “Folklore.” This song also happens to be one of the surprise songs Miami night three got. I wish I could post the video I have because I re-watch it every day. “Mirrorball” is light, dreamy and has one of the most whimsical feels to it. This song makes me want to dance, laugh and cry all at the same time. It is full of all the possibilities for future warm nights and days, which is perfect for March. (“Mirrorball” is also just the perfect song.)

. “The Lakes”

Why this is one of the most perfect songs for March is in the title. This song is another track on Swift’s “Folklore” album. However, what is different about this song is that it was featured as a bonus track. Like most of her songs on “Folklore,” “The Lakes” has one of the most airy beats Swift has produced. I imagine this song playing on the first day we can put our windows down and enjoy the same feeling the beat of this song gives. The soft instrumentals and calm rhythm give the same peace that you experience sitting at the lakes on a nice March day. Photo by Paolo V distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license

. “Ivy”

Swift’s album “Folklore” has a sister album also made during COVID called “Evermore.” These are two albums that have almost the same vibes, but differ in their own special ways. “Ivy” is track number 10 on this album. Just like “The Lakes,” “Ivy” provides a natural, earthy and calm feeling. In “Ivy,” Swift states lyrics like “Cover blooms in the fields” and “Spring breaks loose, the time is near,” which ring true in the month of March. Last year, I would have this song on repeat, blasting with my windows down. It was senior year, the weather was getting a bit warmer and it gave me a sense of peace that it was my last summer before moving. I hope this song provides the same feeling for others.

. “Begin Again”

“Begin Again” is named as the 16th track on the Album “Red,” and was also listed as the same track on the re-recorded version. Like most of the songs I have listed here, “Begin Again” has a soft angelic beat. However, this beat is a little more downplayed than others. When you first listen to the song, you are not going to think about March. I believe this song is a good choice for this list because it is about new beginnings, which is what March usually represents. “Begin Again” has lyrics that state, “I’ve been spending the last eight months thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end.” To me, this is a perfect representation of how all winter months feel. Not only with love, but with all aspects of life. March is the month for new beginnings and the premature start of a new season. Listening to “Begin Again” in March is like taking first steps into something new, a cautious sense of hope.

. “Daylight”

“Lover” was the album… until things took a turn for the worse. “Daylight” was on the album “Lover,” which happened to be Swift’s first album after her masters were stolen. How did she make a happy album? I do not know. That being said, at least we are back to happy Taylor now. Any song on “Lover” is perfect for all of spring and summer. “Daylight” lyrics talk about leaving the darkness behind and looking for new beginnings, and things feeling golden. Like I have said before, “Daylight” is the type of song I can’t wait to play while I am driving, with sunset at 7:30, a slight breeze blowing, my windows down, knowing I have vacation coming up soon and school is nowhere in sight. I hope that “Daylight” gives off the same vibes for other people. The beat and the lyrics build me up every time it is played, and that is what the month of March needs. Taylor Swift / Instagram

. “Midnight Rain”

Enough about the happy, soft beat songs. We all wish spring and March were full of soft beats, butterflies and golden sunsets. In the spring, and specifically March, there is a lot of rain. Now yes, I do know that in this context, Swift doesn’t mean actual rain, but somehow that is what the song gives. “Midnight Rain” is track number six on her studio album “Midnights.” The vibe this song gives me is if I were listening to it on a dark, cloudy, rainy day (and even worse, a Wednesday afternoon). However, this song does make me sing along in the car, which is what you need on those rainy, cloudy days. March has a lot of those. The beat is smooth and mellow, making me feel a sense of calm. Taylor Swift Productions & Revolution Pictures

. “Picture to Burn”

Young, country Swift might be one of the best eras… (I am still upset that she didn’t include “Debut” on the setlist). This song is also another one of my favorites from Swift’s discography. “Picture to Burn” is a track on Swift’s debut album, “Taylor Swift.” Unlike some of the other softer beat songs I have listed, “Picture to Burn” is fast, energetic and I would even say frustrated. It is the type of beat that makes you want to move your body. This is the type of song you play when you are hanging out with your girls, and you know you are about to have the best hangout ever.

. “Getaway Car”