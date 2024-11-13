Top 10 Halloween Candies that Deserve More Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It is that time of year again ladies and gentlemen, the season of stuffing your face with sugary delicacies. Unfortunately, many candies go unnoticed or unappreciated during trick-or-treat festivities.

These are the scrumptious treats that need more love during the spooky season.

Candy Corn

I said what I said. Candy corn is delicious because of the pure sweetness and chewy texture, however many dislike it because of the same reasons. Some have described it as “a candle dipped in frosting,” but this candy holds nostalgia of childhood Halloween nights, and nothing can ever compare.

Rolos

This chocolate and caramel delight is often overlooked in the group of sweet treats. Since Rolos are small, you are able to quickly pop one in your mouth and head off. The quality of the chocolate makes it a unique candy that is hard to find anywhere else.

Flavored Tootsie Rolls

Where the original flavor of Tootsie rolls lack, the fruity variations make up for it. These taste like a better version of Laffy Taffies with flavor that lasts the entire duration of chewing it. They are also very portable, making them an underrated and solid candy choice.

Jolly Rancher Lollipops

If you like Jolly Ranchers, you are going to love their lollipop creation. Surprisingly, these are not as popular as they should be, considering its competitor Tootsie Pop has been around for ages. Their flavor picks are top-tier, and the chewy center tastes equally as good as the sugary coating.

Crunch

Although popular in movie theaters across the country, Crunch Bars are rarely mentioned on Halloween. Made of milk chocolate and crispy rice flakes, the texture is unlike anything on the market. It is addictive to eat, making it a perfect candy for trick-or-treaters.

Mars Bar

I guarantee this candy bar will change your life. That might be an exaggeration, but Mars bars are the perfect combination of caramel, nougat and chocolate to fulfill your sweet tooth. Mars Bars are simply a much better version of Milky Ways and Three Musketeers that deserve recognition and respect.

Mike and Ike’s

Where is all the love for Mike and Ikes? These are a simple but well-executed candy that is a great option for your sweet Halloween stash. I like to describe the flavor of these as Jolly Ranchers but soft and non-sticky. They make a wonderful addition to any candy basket.

Milky Way Midnight

The undervalue of Milky Way Midnight might be due to lack of advertising, but that does not take away how good they taste. This candy bar resembles the taste of a s’more around a warm late-night campfire. What more could you ask for?

Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish get a lot of negativity in the candy competition. While not the cream of the crop, this gummy snack provides a well-rounded candy experience. The red fruity fish are actually lingonberry flavored, providing a unique change to typical sweets in America.

Junior Mints