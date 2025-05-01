Top 10 Chappell Roan Outfits

Chappell Roan is a household name after her viral blowup on social media this past year. Part of the reason for her popularity, other than her amazing music, is her unique and bold fashion sense.
Roan works with her amazing stylist, Genesis Webb, to create striking, one-of-a-kind looks. The following are the best ten outfits Roan has worn to date.
- Football Player – Hangout Music Festival
-
Starting off strong, we have Roan’s football player look at 10th place. Under her bedazzled football chest plate, she is wearing a red and black jersey for her single “Good Luck, Babe,” giving sport and glamour simultaneously.
- Divine – Kentuckiana Pride
-
During last year’s pride celebration, specifically Kentuckiana Pride, Roan dressed as a legendary drag queen known as Divine.
With the hot red dress and vivid makeup, she recreates the iconic look from Divine’s unforgettable performance in Pink Flamingos, channeling the fierce, unapologetic energy that both of them share.
- Medieval Princess – Video Music Awards
-
For her first appearance at the infamous Video Music Awards (VMAS), she went for a medieval theme wearing a flowy, translucent dress which is complemented by a robe and rustic sword.
Roan appears as an ethereal presence with pale makeup highlighting cooler tones, making this a standout carpet look.
- Black Swan – “The Tonight Show”
-
In Roan’s interpretation of a black swan, she has enormous feathers and a shimmering corset that accentuates her features flawlessly. The eye and nail embellishments also add another layer of sophistication, bringing more drama to the ensemble.
Additionally, the corresponding outfit for her performance on “The Tonight Show” tied the theme together.
- 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier – Grammys
-
For the artist’s first ever Grammys, she wore a Jean-Paul Gaultier archival dress from 2003. The aesthetics match with Roan’s classic style, reflecting her bold approach to high fashion with intricate details.
- Wrestler – Lollapalooza
-
Lollapalooza is where Roan truly hit the mark. Dressing as a wrestler did not disappoint, which included a colorful mask, spandex bodysuit and leather chaps.
- Punk Rock – Coachella
-
Roan’s bold attitude is made clear with the phrase “Eat Me” on her shirt at Coachella last year. The layering of clothing and chunky accessories give the punk vibe, while the avant-garde makeup amplifies elegance.
- Knight – Video Music Awards
-
While singing a song about sapphic love, it only makes sense for Roan to be the knight in shining armor. Her medieval-inspired outfit, complete with chainmail and metal attachments, made a fierce, unforgettable statement.
- lady Liberty – The Governors Ball Music Festival
-
Roan’s Statue of Liberty recreation will forever be ingrained in the minds of the Governor’s Ball attendants that day.
The commitment to her entrance alone is outstanding, with her coming out of an apple while holding the torch and smoking a joint. It is simply iconic.
- Prom Queen – Tiny Desk Concert
-
Last, but not least, her Tiny Desk Concert outfit is the perfect example of who Roan is. People consider this a signature (if not the best) look of her career.
The ’80s inspiration drives her confidence, with bouncy hair and bold makeup that highlights her feminine energy. The attention to detail, like the intentional lipstick on her teeth, is what makes her so unique and true to her individual character.
Roan continues to serve looks and we look forward to seeing what she cooks up next.