Top Starbucks Orders to Get Into the Fall Spirit

The Starbucks fall menu is what many of us look forward to at the beginning of every fall. Whether it’s on the menu or off of it, coffee and a pastry are always perfect for the season.

Here are some Starbucks drinks and sweet treats to get you into the fall spirit.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Fall means it’s pumpkin season at Starbucks. My personal favorite from the menu this year is the pumpkin cream cold brew. It is the perfect blend of sweet cold foam and spicy pumpkin. I would definitely recommend it for an early fall morning on your way to class. This drink makes me feel incredibly academic and as though I am matching the fall aesthetic. Pumpkin cream cheese muffin One of my absolute favorite desserts that one can have at any time of day is a muffin. It is absolutely perfect for an in-between-class snack that still matches the fall aesthetic. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin, in particular, is the epitome of a cozy fall treat. Pumpkin Spice latte It wouldn’t be fall without Starbucks’ iconic pumpkin spice latte. A fan favorite for a reason, this drink never fails to bring all of the fall feels. When the pumpkin spice latte comes back, that’s when I know that the leaves are about to start falling. The pumpkin spice latte can be iced for the beginning of the fall season (or just for those who love an iced coffee) or hot for when it gets especially chilly outside. Either way, the drink is topped with whipped cream and of course, pumpkin spice, making it the star of the Starbucks fall menu. Baked Apple Croissant This sweet treat represents the epitome of this new season. The baked apple croissant would pair amazingly with fall activities, such as apple or pumpkin picking. With apple filling and croissant dough as the shell, nothing could feel cozier than this Starbucks dessert. Iced apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso This is the perfect drink to pair with the baked apple croissant. The iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso is just as fitting for walking around an apple orchard with your friends. I personally love to explore the Arboretum on campus with this drink in my hand. The apple, brown sugar and cinnamon combination makes for an impeccable blend that feels exactly like fall. This drink is especially for all of my girls who love oatmilk in their coffee. Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf This Starbucks baked good is perfect for any occasion. While still satisfying your fall cravings, it is actually on par with the caloric intake of Starbucks’ other fall items. It leaves me feeling like autumn is, in fact, in the air. Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai For those of us who don’t enjoy coffee, the iced pumpkin cream chai is a spectacular choice. With black tea and notes of cinnamon, this drink is a fantastic option for tea lovers. Topped with pumpkin cream cold brew and pumpkin spice, it is my favorite for when I need a break from coffee.

Starbucks has an incredible fall menu this year with tons of treats and drinks to choose from.

Whether you need a “pick me up” before class or just a mid-day snack, Starbucks has everything you need to get into the fall spirit.