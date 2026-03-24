Top 5 Places To Travel This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are my top recommendations for vacation destinations.

Portugal

This may be biased because I got to spend a month there last year, but I highly recommend everything this vacation has to offer. Lisbon is one of the most beautiful places I have traveled to. Not only that but there are so many places you can travel to from there. Cascias is located 30 minutes away from Lisbon, and it has some the best beaches while also offering a historical aspect to your visit. There are castles and cute shops all over the small town. However, this is a big tourist spot if you go during high season. You can also visit the lovely Porto, home of amazing wine and culture. It is definitely not a “club” city in comparison to Lisbon, but it has a lot of bars and sights to see. I personally think the best place to go is the Portugal beaches, no matter where you go. They are absolutely beautiful, no matter how cold the water is.

Charleston, South Carolina

While it may be hot and humid most of the summer, a South Carolina beach never misses. It you have the chance to go down to Charleston and experience the cute historic town this summer it is a must. There is shopping, swimming and amazing restaurants to try out. There is always something to do and experience here. If nothing else, you can tan day in and day out. Everytime I go to visit Charleston, it ends in wishing I could move there permanently.

The Jersey Shore

This does not even need an explanation. There is nothing like a Jersey Shore summer to fill your heart with joy. The vibes are always high, and yes, most of your college friends will randomly have a house there. Even if you can’t spend the whole summer there, going for a few days to a week is good enough. One thing the east coast the best is have the most memorable summers every year. From the bagels to the hoagies to the people, no one can beat a Jersey Shore summer. If you’re planning out your summer visit with your college friends, this is 100% the place to be.

Any Lake

I cannot pick a favorite, so any lake will do. If you know someone with a boat, work your magic now. The days spent on a boat all day tanning and swimming are some of the best a girl can have. Whether you realize it or not, soon we won’t have summers to do nothing but have fun. So take the time now to go tubing and come home covered in bruises from it. And if you can plan it for the Fourth of July, you are going to have the best view of fireworks.

Montréal, Canada