Top 5 Coffee Spots in Downtown State College

As a coffee lover and critic, I have done my fair share of exploring State College for great coffee spots throughout my two years here. There are a number of hidden gems downtown and this list is only a glimpse into them.

Here’s my top five coffee spots in downtown State College you should try.

Elixr This is my personal favorite go to coffee spot downtown. Not only do they have great coffee, but also great matcha. As a matcha lover, this is my tried and true. If I ever need a pick me up after a long day of classes or after an exam, I am sure to be found in Elixr. It’s the perfect reward for the stressful life of a college student. They also have a strawberry ice latte that is unreal. Irvings Irving’s is a classic go-to spot for coffee along with bagels and sandwiches downtown. It’s safe to say Irvings was one of my first trips downtown freshman year, and it remains one of my favorites. With a very large menu, they really have any coffee and food you could think of. My personal go-to order is an iced caramel latte with oat milk and it never disappoints. Another aspect I love about Irvings is that it is a great study spot. Unlike many coffee shops downtown, Irvings is very spacious and offers tons of room to study and get work done. Chew Chew Bun This is a recent discovery of mine thanks to TikTok, and it’s safe to say I officially understand the hype. I got an oat milk latte that I was more than happy with. They also offer specialty matchas that I look forward to trying in the future. Chew Chew Bun is a new spot I am looking forward to going back to. Webster’s Bookstore Cafe Webster’s is a hidden cafe in State College I recently heard about. It’s a bookstore and also a cafe that has plenty of drink and food options. It’s a cool spot that you should check out next time you want to get coffee downtown. The thing that I find great about Webster’s is the environment. The bookstore itself gives a warm and pleasant vibe and could be a great study spot. I will definitely be frequenting going forward. Saxbys As a business student, it only felt right to include Saxbys on the list. Saxbys is not downtown and is in the business building, but is a must try if you ever find yourself there. They offer plenty of coffee and other specialty drinks including holiday ones. They also have a variety of food options which are equally as good. I think everyone should try Saxbys once during their time at Penn State.

Buying coffee or a specialty drink is a great opportunity to support small businesses downtown. We are more than lucky to have plenty of cafes in such close to proximity to campus. These are just five of the many exceptional coffee spots downtown.

I hope you enjoy all my recommendations and give these places a try!