It is that time of year again folks, the leaves are falling, and it is getting dark at 5 p.m., which means the holiday season is here. There is no better time than now to gather around the television and have cheerful holiday fun with your family and friends.

The Charlie Brown franchise is known for their classic animation style and dry humor that leaves viewers with simple, feelgood comedy. It is also a nostalgic watch for many people because of how long ago they were made, as well as the soft jazz music.

Without further ado, these are the best Charlie Brown holiday specials that will comfort you during this festive, cozy time.

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” (1986) In this episode, Charlie Brown is tasked with writing a book report on war and peace for school, however, it happens to fall on the night of Peppermint Patty’s New Year’s Eve bash. While this special is less publicly known, it still has that classic Charlie Brown feel. The plot only gets funnier over the course of the show and teaches the audience about the consequences of procrastination. “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” (1975) The Charlie Brown Valentines Day Special guaranteed to fill you with love and laughter. This story follows Charlie Brown as he waits and waits for a valentine from someone special. The highlight of the special is when the children’s class hands out valentines, and candy hearts that have unconventional sayings on them. As one of the more well-rounded episodes, it follows the perspective of multiple characters, leaving you satisfied with the ending. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (1973) “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is considered a classic within the Charlie Brown universe. From Lucy tricking Charlie Brown with the football kick to Snoopy personally curating a delicious Thanksgiving menu, this special is packed with good laughs and even greater company. Many fans of this special have even recreated the Thanksgiving dinner that the kids have, showing appreciation for the episode and the holiday as a whole. “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966) The Charlie Brown Halloween special is a fan favorite to many “Peanuts” lovers. The story follows Linus trying to contact the Great Pumpkin while Charlie Brown goes trick-or-treating with classmates from his school. It also features Snoopy’s iconic theatrical performance of a pilot soaring through the sky while hunting down his enemy. Every part of the episode is filled with such nostalgia and reminiscent of childhood, while keeping the tone spooky and lighthearted. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965) Last but not least, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” remains the best Charlie Brown special to date. As the Christmas season approaches, Charlie Brown cannot help but feel lonely and a little sad. To cheer himself up, he gets a tiny Christmas tree for the holiday play and decorates it, showing you do not need extravagant decorations to spread Christmas joy. It is a sweet, heart-warming special to watch while spending time with your loved ones and spreading holiday cheer like no other special could.

Have a wonderful holiday season and remember to spend time with those you love!