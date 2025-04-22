Top 4 Professional Resources for College Students in Journalism and Publishing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Whether you are looking for internships or part-time or full-time work, there are plenty of resources for the young college student navigating the job market. These four professional resources will help you find career opportunities, enhance your job applications, and guide you to your perfect career.

Journalism Jobs and a Photo of my Dog

Former Penn State student Mandy Hofmockel, a journalist specializing in local news and audience engagement, created a website called Journalism Jobs and a Photo of my Dog to post current job openings in journalism, application tips, tips for choosing media clips and, of course, pictures of her dog Maggie. Some of her recent publications are “Update: Tools to find, track and level-up job applications,” “6 tips for choosing clips, work examples to include in job applications” and “Here are several news outlets hiring for multiple roles right now.” Her articles are meant to fill the gap between what prospective journalists know about navigating the professional landscape and what they need to know to succeed. And she shares the pictures of Maggie that make her smile. Hofmockel launched the newsletter in January of 2018 because she sympathized with the plight of young journalists. “I had a tough time landing my first full-time role,” Hofmockel says. “This newsletter includes the tools I wish I had when I was first starting out.” You can subscribe for $40 a year (or $8 a month) to get full access to the newsletter and the complete archive, or use the free version of the newsletter via the website.

JournalismJobs.com

A classic site for searching internships and career opportunities in journalism is JournalismJobs.com. After users make a profile highlighting themselves, educational experiences and career goals, the search tool allows them to find jobs based on location, job title or company. There are also advertised “featured jobs” at prominent publications all over the country. Like the aforementioned site, JournalismJobs also publishes articles sporting career advice for young journalists. It is completely free to access, and there is no subscription fee. Some of the newer articles cover topics like “5 Alternative Jobs You Can Do With a Journalism Degree” and “Buzzwords That Could Doom Your Resume” to educate students going through the job search. There’s even a feature where users can sign up for job alerts under specific qualifications if there is a specific aspect of journalism you are looking to get into. Their opportunities range from traditional journalism sectors like telecom, digital journalism, magazines, newsletters and publishing to non-profit, public relations, trade publications, finance, academia and technology positions within the field.

Bookjobs.com

Photo by SHVETS products from Pexels For college students looking for an internship or career opportunity in literary publishing, take a hard look at bookjobs.com. Bookjobs.com is sponsored by the Association of American Publishers and posts jobs from over 300 different publishing companies, ranging from large corporations to small businesses. Through bookjobs.com, students can search jobs, internships, publisher profiles, programs and organizations and post their resumes and profiles for companies to view. The types of publishing internships vary as well. You could be involved in children’s books, nonfiction novels, novellas or whatever aspect of publishing interests you the most. The site compiles opportunities from all over the world. For career opportunities, this site can suggest careers in advertising, art and design, audio, editorial, education, finance, human resources, legal, information technologies, operations, sales and subsidiary rights and permissions within the publishing industry. You can always select your desired location as well. The publishing industry is based on the diverse experiences and backgrounds of the people involved. If you’re interested in the world of literary publishing, in any aspect, make sure to check out bookjobs.com.

LinkedIn