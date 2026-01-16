Top 3 Skincare Products to Help Get You Through Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

State College winters can be brutal not only weather wise, but also for your skin. Finding good products to help keep your skin hydrated seems almost impossible once the cold hits. As a self-acclaimed skincare guru, here’s my top three skincare products to help your skin survive the dry and frigid winter months.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

This is one of my all time favorite skin care products. I personally use this product all year round, but find it especially useful during the winter months. It has been a staple in my skincare routine for years now. This Jet Lag Mask is like a thick moisturizer that you do not rinse off and let your skin absorb. I find it to be extremely hydrating without being oily or too heavy on the skin. I personally use this product almost every night in the winter to ensure I wake up with hydrated skin. If you have dry skin like myself and have a hard time keeping your skin moisturized during the cold months, I would definitely give this mask a try. In my opinion, it’s worth every penny and will help your skin get through the harsh winter. I have nothing but great things to say about this product and think everyone should give it a try.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Finding a good moisturizer can be very difficult, especially in the winter. I find that whatever moisturizer I use in the summer is great until the cold hits. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is what I find to be the best everyday moisturizer during winter. This moisturizer is extremely thick, and once again doesn’t get oily or heavy if you have drier skin. I use this both morning and night, and it helps tremendously with preventing dry or flaking skin. Kiehl’s also has this moisturizer in an oil-free gel cream which is perfect for more oily skin types. I use the gel cream in the summers and rotate to the ultra cream in the winters to ensure my skin stays hydrated. Since Kiehl’s is a dependable and high-quality brand, this moisturizer is on the pricier side and ranges depending on the size. I find the 1.7 fl oz containers to last at least a month since the cream is so thick you really do not need a lot each use.

Ole Hendriksen Peptide Lip Treatment