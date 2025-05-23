Summer is here, and that means so much time to relax. One of my favorite self-care activities is rewatching some of my favorite comfort shows. Here are my must watch shows that I will definitely be rewatching.
Grab some popcorn, invite some friends and start watching some of these classics.
- “Jersey Shore” (2009)
-
“Jersey Shore” is about a group of eight 20-somethings spending the wildest summers in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, “Jersey Shore” has the most iconic cast and has the most iconic moments.
If you have never seen “Jersey Shore” what are you doing? It’s amazing. So much drama but also so much friendship.
I am sure you know what GTL is or “where’s the beach.” You know who wrote “the note” and all the Ronny and Sammy drama. It is truly the best show.
I rewatch every summer because it’s the best summer comfort show. “Jersey Shore” was filmed during my childhood and brings me such a nostalgic feeling.
I suggest you watch “Jersey Shore” and watch the new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” You can also have family dinners on “Jerzday” with friends.
- “Sex and the City” (1998)
-
“Sex and the City” is about four women in their 30s and 40s trying to find love in New York City. They all work and wear outfits that they shouldn’t be able to afford, but somehow do. They spend weekends in new bars and clubs drinking Cosmopolitans, which is iconically known as their favorite.
The outfits are amazing, and there are Manolo Blahnik heels everywhere. Carrie’s relationship drama is annoying, but you will keep coming back for more. The brunch debriefs are somewhat relatable.
I absolutely love this show. The friendship between these women is just beautiful. Honestly, the best part of the show might just be the fashion, but friendship is a close second.
If you have never seen the show, you need to watch it this summer. My advice would be to take advice from Charlotte, never Carrie. If you have watched “Sex and the City” already you would understand why.
- Friends (1994)
-
The one where I rewatch “Friends” for the 700th time.
“Friends” is my absolute favorite show of all time. “Friends” is about six friends living in New York City during their 20s and 30s. They are trying to figure out their lives while hanging out at Central Perk.
This show is so funny but also so wholesome. “Friends” make you feel like you are part of the group. We laugh together and we cry together.
The couple’s will they or won’t they storylines will keep you on your toes. This show has so many amazing moments that will, again, make you laugh or might make you cry.
This show is very relatable and helpful for young adults. If you ever feel behind, just remember that in season one, all the characters are 25-years-old.
I just love this show and can’t wait to watch it again. If you haven’t seen it, this summer is the perfect opportunity to.
Have fun this summer and rewatch your favorites or take some from this list. I hope everyone enjoys these shows as much as I do.