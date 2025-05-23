The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is here, and that means so much time to relax. One of my favorite self-care activities is rewatching some of my favorite comfort shows. Here are my must watch shows that I will definitely be rewatching.

Grab some popcorn, invite some friends and start watching some of these classics.

“Jersey Shore” (2009)

“Jersey Shore” is about a group of eight 20-somethings spending the wildest summers in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, “Jersey Shore” has the most iconic cast and has the most iconic moments. If you have never seen “Jersey Shore” what are you doing? It’s amazing. So much drama but also so much friendship. I am sure you know what GTL is or “where’s the beach.” You know who wrote “the note” and all the Ronny and Sammy drama. It is truly the best show. I rewatch every summer because it’s the best summer comfort show. “Jersey Shore” was filmed during my childhood and brings me such a nostalgic feeling. I suggest you watch “Jersey Shore” and watch the new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” You can also have family dinners on “Jerzday” with friends.

“Sex and the City” (1998)

“Sex and the City” is about four women in their 30s and 40s trying to find love in New York City. They all work and wear outfits that they shouldn’t be able to afford, but somehow do. They spend weekends in new bars and clubs drinking Cosmopolitans, which is iconically known as their favorite. The outfits are amazing, and there are Manolo Blahnik heels everywhere. Carrie’s relationship drama is annoying, but you will keep coming back for more. The brunch debriefs are somewhat relatable. I absolutely love this show. The friendship between these women is just beautiful. Honestly, the best part of the show might just be the fashion, but friendship is a close second. If you have never seen the show, you need to watch it this summer. My advice would be to take advice from Charlotte, never Carrie. If you have watched “Sex and the City” already you would understand why.

Friends (1994)