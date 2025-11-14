Top 7 Breakfast Spots in State College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here is my list of the top seven breakfast spots to try around State College. From hidden gems you may not have heard of to the most popular and well known places, if there’s one thing State College is great at, it’s amazing food.

Toasted Bagel Cafe

While it sits just off campus, Toasted Bagel Cafe is 100% worth the five minute drive. This spot has some of the best bagels in town, and the sandwiches are incredible. There is a reason why this is a local favorite and you are missing out if you are neglecting this masterpiece. While some will say all the bagel shops in State College are the same, I can promise you that they are not. This one takes the cake for me.

Sowers Harvest Cafe

In the heart of downtown, one of the most delicious breakfast spots sits behind Dunkin. With the most kind and wholesome employees, this place will turn your hangover “scaries” into a smile paired with an ice-cold coffee. The small but very popular breakfast place has a huge variety of amazing food and drink to choose from. From the avocado toast to their famous pretzels, there is something here for everyone.

Irvings

Walking into Irvings on a Saturday morning is everyone’s nightmare. The whole place is packed and it might take you 45 minutes to get your order. But the struggle is so worth it. There is nothing like an Irvings breakfast sandwich and latte to lift your spirits. The menu includes a huge variety of different bagels and a bunch of specialty drinks to choose from. There is no doubt that Irvings is one of the most well known breakfast places in State College. With a perfect location right on College Ave and an incredible menu, it’s no wonder it’s always packed.

The Waffle Shop

This is hands down a must visit in State College. The service is always incredible and no matter how long the line down College Ave seems, you will be seated and eating in no time. The location on West College Ave is superior to the North Atherton location in my opinion. It’s a different environment and experience. Nevertheless, the breakfast spot is truly a hangover-curing experience.

Pump Station Cafe

Despite the short 10 minute drive off campus, Pump Station Cafe is so worth it. The coffee alone is an absolute 10/10, but paired with any of the breakfast sandwiches makes the ultimate breakfast. My personal favorite is the sausage, egg and cheese on a bagel. Absolutely one of the most underrated breakfast spots in State College. I recommend that everyone make the trip and give it a try.

Bagel Crust

Everyone’s favorite, because of its close proximity and amazing food, Bagel Crust never disappoints. From the classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich to fan favorites like the Big Al, Bagel Crust never fails to start your day. If you are looking for a great breakfast that is a short walk away from your apartment, this is definitely the place to be. My personal favorite is the Baja California sandwich which always hits the spot for a perfect 12 p.m. “breakfast” after a night out.

Vibe Coffee Co.