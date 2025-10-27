Top 10 Artists to Listen to This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What better way to begin a new season than with new music to match? These artists have just the songs to kick off your fall soundtrack.

Radiohead

This legendary indie-rock band from the 1990s has the perfect vibes for fall. They know just how to combine the whimsical, relaxing feeling of the season with a more melancholic sound. Their songs make me feel ready to curl up in my dorm and watch the rain pour from my window. Recommended Songs: “Motion Picture Soundtrack,” “No Surprises” and “Let Down.”

Phoebe bridgers

This artist has the most soothing yet heartbreaking voice that is just perfect for fall. She has just the music for getting ready on an early, chilly morning before having to head to class. Her songs make me want to put on a sweater and go for a walk in the cold weather, as I reflect on my entire life. Recommended Songs: “Graceland Too,” “That Funny Feeling” and “I Know The End.”

Noah Kahan

If someone’s music could embody those autumn vibes, it is Noah Kahan. All of his music feels very nostalgic, which is exactly the feeling that fall gives me. When I listen to his songs, I imagine being in a log cabin up north, while reminiscing with old friends. Recommended Songs: “Stick Season,” “You’re Gonna Go Far” and “Everywhere, Everything.”

Hozier

Similarly to Noah Kahan, Hozier’s music feels like a warm hug on a cold day. His powerful vocals mixed with the “folk-like” sound of his songs make them perfect for a fall listen. They remind me of sitting around a campfire in the depths of the woods. Recommended Songs: “Would That I,” “Work Song” and “Like Real People Do.”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift explores all different ranges of emotions and tones throughout her discography, but her albums “folklore,” “evermore” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” embody those fall feelings the most. They have similar melancholic feelings that Phoebe Bridgers’ music has. Swift’s cozy, fall songs feel like being curled up in a cottage with a flannel blanket. Recommended Songs: “cardigan,” “willow” and “Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers).”

The Smiths

This English band of the 1980s has the perfect moody upbeat sound for your fall playlist. Their music has an almost mysterious feeling, which is very fitting for the season. It reminds me of walking in the woods on an eerie, chilly night. Recommended Songs: “This Night Has Opened My Eyes,” “How Soon Is Now?” and “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.”

jeff Buckley

This artist has heartbreaking lyrics that he pairs with his unique voice. Buckley’s songs are deep and thought-provoking, which is perfect for contemplating life in a cozy café. His songs remind me of reminiscing about a life with an old lover. Recommended Songs: “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” “Dream Brother” and “Forget Her.”

Clairo

Clairo always manages to release music that has a light, whimsical sound. She consistently nails the soft, indie sound that is great for a late night study session. Walking to class on a chilly morning with her songs playing is perfection. Recommended Songs: “Alewife,” “Bags” and “North.”

Cigarettes After Sex

The discography of Cigarettes After Sex is the embodiment of a dark fall night. All of the songs are very similar sounding, but they all have eerie, calming melodies that make you feel like you’re in a trance. They are perfect for a late night car ride in the cold. Recommended Songs: “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby,” “Heavenly” and “Dreaming of You.”

Alex G