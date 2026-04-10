Too Famous To Be Human?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vibrant and unapologetic pop star Chappell Roan has found herself in some hot water regarding a situation that occurred on March 21. Everything started to go down for Roan and her team when professional soccer player Jorginho Frello posted an Instagram story detailing a pretty negative experience that both his wife and step-daughter allegedly experienced when spotting Roan out in public.

Roan is currently a headliner in Brazil’s Lollapalooza, and, according to his story, Frello claims that the star’s security mistreated his step-daughter, Ada Law. Allegedly, the 10-year-old and her mother had been dining in the same hotel restaurant as Roan, and Law simply walked past the star’s table to verify it was her, flashing a quick smile and then moving on, never actually saying anything to Roan.

According to this post, following the quick interaction between Roan and Law, Roan’s security team approached the mother and the young girl and essentially berated them for being disrespectful and harassing the singer.

Now, of course, famous individuals are allowed to have boundaries, but this instance in particular has sparked a significant amount of backlash, as the young girl didn’t even have an interaction with Roan in the first place. She didn’t ask for a photo or an autograph; she simply walked by and smiled.

This entire conflict has invited a flood of anger directed towards Roan, with many people bashing her for how she chose to respond to a young child who was obviously a fan of her work.

Roan has recently come out in an attempt to shut down the backlash she’s been receiving, stating that her personal security was not involved in the incident and that she was unaware there was even a child looking to get her attention in the first place.

Additionally, Roan condemned the security guard for creating conflict with the mother and child, stating that they hadn’t consulted her regarding their intentions at all.

@tmz 👀 Chappell Roan has apologized after Brazilian soccer legend Jorginho claimed her security guard made his young daughter cry — but also says it wasn’t her security guard to begin with! 🎥 Instagram/chappellroan ♬ original sound – TMZ Roan’s Apology Video

Roan has earned a lot of backlash regarding the entire situation, with a lot of individuals arguing that she was completely out of line in the incident, pointing back to her highly criticized ways of treating fans and paparazzi in the past.

Roan has never been a celebrity known to let people walk all over her, and she has called out paparazzi on multiple occasions for being too pushy or aggressive, earning herself the reputation of being a snob and difficult to work with.

While some people praise Roan’s unapologetic nature when it comes to not taking any BS from the industry, others argue that the way she treats fans and paparazzi alike makes it seem like she isn’t truly grateful for her fame or the supporters who helped her get to where she is today.

So, when the controversy emerged alleging that Chappell Roan had her own security attack a child and her mother, many people accepted the story at face value, influenced by her previous interactions with fans.

This entire situation leads to a much deeper aspect of what fame really means for many artists and the question of how much these stars are truly expecting to take without letting it break them. While Roan has faced a lot of controversy for the ways in which she’s treated paparazzi and fans, is it completely unrealistic for a celebrity to want to have boundaries even when in the public eye?

Of course, a desire for privacy in no way rationalizes using your fame to berate a child, and if Roan’s team were in charge of that, I believe she should take full responsibility for addressing it.

However, it is hard to judge Roan when it has been viewed time and time again how fame and a lack of privacy can actually destroy artists and their individuality. Public figures such as Britney Spears, Princess Diana and Lindsay Lohan serve as well-known examples of individuals whose lives were deeply affected by relentless media attention and paparazzi intrusion.

So, while people condemn the actions of Roan for wanting to keep her peace, even as an A-list celebrity, I think that her actions have actually worked to set a better standard for how fans and paparazzi alike should be treating celebrities.

Despite their fame and talent, celebrities are, at their core, ordinary people who deserve a reasonable degree of privacy and peace of mind in public spaces. Regardless of the full truth of the situation, this broader conversation about boundaries and respect remains important, as everyone should be treated with respect.