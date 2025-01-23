This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I was walking back to my house, stressed out. Listing out things I need to do in my head. I had not prepared any of my Halloweekend costumes, I had a list of articles to write, a list to edit, homework to do, laundry to do and somehow I needed to stay sane through all of it. I was complaining to my mom on the phone when a text came in.

“Do you need me to make your shirt for you?” My best friend had sent.

I first met my best friend in an elevator. We had just gotten into our service organization and were having our first meeting, I had met some girls but was completely lost. One of my friends had reached out to me and told me her friend had gotten into the organization before the event and to look out for her.

While introducing myself to someone my now best friend asked me if I knew our mutual friend. She had reached out to her as well.

That day we spent the whole meeting together and then went out together after.

From then on we were at every event together, going out together and texting constantly. Now as a senior, I can’t say much has changed.

Even now looking back on how we met, I cannot pinpoint how or when exactly it was that we got close or when I got comfortable telling her everything about me. All I know now is that I have someone in my life that understands me completely and fully.

We share our favorite music, our sense of humor, our favorite bars, an amazing group of friends and if I listed the rest out this article would be a novel.

Now I am faced with a situation that kills me. The girl that I have only known for two years but have felt the closest to is spending this semester abroad.

“It’s so far away,” I’d always say to myself (I suggest that all seniors stay away from thinking that because everything comes so quickly and all at once).

Time is ticking and it’s getting closer and the rest of the senior year’s thoughts and anxieties come in.

“Am I going out enough?”

“Am I staying in enough?”

“Am I hanging out with my friends enough?”

“Will I still have my friends once we’ve all moved away and we have graduated?”

“Will they miss me?”

What calms me constantly is that I know exactly how lucky I am to have someone who understands who I am, my morals, my truths, my opinions and just what I am thinking without needing to tell them. I know she will be in my life no matter the time zones, miles and hours apart

My Melanie, I have never felt so lucky and proud to call you my best friend and even after only a few years of knowing each other there is absolutely no one else I’d want to share my good and bad moments with. Thank god for that elevator ride and you.

I love you forever and I can’t wait to see what time holds for our friendship.