Thoughts on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘The Valley’ from a Bravo Fan

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

When I was younger, I always questioned why my mom watched so many Bravo shows. I never understood how a group of random women could be so entertaining, until I fell in love with the ladies of the “Real Housewives of New York” one random day in quarantine.

Despite my love for the “Housewives” franchise, I never found myself watching any of the spinoffs. When news of Scandoval plagued by social media feeds for weeks last March, I was finally convinced that I had to watch “Vanderpump Rules.”

I could not get enough of these terrible people They would constantly lie, cheat and fight. I loved that from a show.

When I got to season 10 and began to watch the drama between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, I got so excited to see their reactions to the scandal in season 11. However, almost nine weeks into the show, I am left disappointed in the season.

Not to mention the new spinoff “The Valley” just came out recently, and I am not sure how to feel about that one.

Thoughts on “Vanderpump Rules”

The cast and their drama are certainly what makes the show, but this season, I find myself not caring about what they are putting on the show.

The redemption arc for Tom Sandoval is starting to become tiring. While he should not be ostracized from the group for cheating, his behavior outside of the show should not be rewarded.

Anytime Scheana comes on screen, I find myself looking away and at my phone. Even after half of the season has passed, I am still confused about the side that she is taking. Honestly, she is most likely Team Scheana.

I feel the same way about Lala. Some of her points are getting lost on me, and I feel like she switches sides every episode when it is convenient for her.

For the first time, I do not feel any way towards Tom Schwartz. He is just there supporting his friend.

Brock’s issues with Scheana mentioned a few episodes ago annoy me. I feel like he does not listen to what is going on in her life.

Katie and Ariana are still my queens. Honestly, all of Ariana’s feelings towards the group are valid. Katie is the only one in the main cast being loyal to Ariana, and I love that for her.

However, where is the follow-up with their sandwich shop?

James and Ally are my favorite couple. I wish they would have promoted Ally to the main cast since she brings such fresh energy to the group.

I feel like this season would have been more enjoyable if it had been released earlier. A lot of fans were interested in these feelings last year but have since moved on (like the cast has).

Watching this season does bring me some sadness since it makes me think that the show will probably be ending soon. But honestly, why are we still following their lives if they do not even work at the restaurant where the show was originally based?

I feel like some of the cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” will most likely move over to the new show within the next few years. The cast is all friends, and it would make sense if Bravo moved on from Ariana after all of the success she has had in the past year.

Thoughts on “The Valley”

This brings me to “The Valley.”

I am confused about why this show was made. Jax was one of the most hated cast members of the original cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” and Kristen was kicked out of the group by the end of her time on the show.

After the first few episodes, I feel so bad for Kristen and her boyfriend Luke. They are just living their lives, but it seems like the group is always trying to bring them down.

Brittany and Jax are reportedly separating, but it is so hard to imagine that Brittany finally realized that what Jax has been doing his entire life is just getting to be wrong. Both of their behavior in this show is honestly terrible.

The newcomers are interesting, and I would love to get to know them better throughout the season.

While both shows are not off to the best start, I still cannot see myself skipping an episode. I hope that with the drama outside the shows, they can make a strong comeback later in the seasons.