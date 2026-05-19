Things That Would Send ‘Type A’ People Into A Spiral

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a trend on TikTok where people sort themselves into “Type A” or “Type B.” Type A people, in my experience, fit the stereotypical qualities of a Virgo: they have schedules, lists, tidy rooms, email inboxes that don’t have 70,000+ unread messages and the phrase “last minute” is their personal nightmare. Type B is the exact opposite, to put it simply. Type B “goes with the flow.”

Let’s go through some things I’ve seen over the years that would send Type A into a spiral. For the record, these are things I totally “witnessed,” not partook in…

Sleeping Until 7 P.M. On Sundays Type A people, tell me your secrets. Do you guys just not get tired, or is it bulk Celsius keeping you up? I’ve seen many of us embrace those “Sunday Scaries” by soaking in the last day of rest before a hectic week. Sometimes the nap or continuous sleep gets a little out of hand, and you wake up to a dark sky and your roommates cooking dinner. It feels amazing, but it can sometimes give you a mild anxiety attack. The One And Only Meal Of The Day Being Buldak Ramen and Takis While a Type A person is likely meal-prepping lemon-herb chicken and quinoa for the week, the rest of us are surviving on red dye #40 and enough spice to take the enamel off our teeth. It’s not “unhealthy,” it’s “efficient.” Photo by Patchanu Noree from Burst/Shopify Taking A Spontaneous Trip Out Of The Country With A Stranger To Amsterdam A Type A person wouldn’t even go to a new coffee shop without checking the Yelp reviews and the parking situation. They have their Rijksmuseum tickets booked six months in advance and every canal tour mapped out down to the minute. Meanwhile, you’re at the gate with a stranger named Hans, no itinerary and a passport you found 10 minutes before leaving the house. It’s not reckless, it’s “main character energy”—even if you have no idea where you’re sleeping tonight. Deciding To Throw an NYE Party At 8:30 p.m. On NYE For some, New Year’s Eve planning begins in October. For others, it begins when the first bottle of prosecco is opened. There is a specific kind of adrenaline that comes from texting the group chat “Party at mine!” 90 minutes before the ball drops. It’s less of a “soiree” and more of a “social experiment in logistics.” The best parties are last-minute ones. Arriving To The Airport Precisely 20 Minutes Before Departure TSA PreCheck is a luxury; sprinting through Terminal B like an Olympic hurdler is a lifestyle. While Type A travelers are sitting at the gate two hours early, finishing a book and eating a $14 airport sandwich, the Type B traveler is testing the absolute limits of the phrase “Final Boarding Call.” It’s not being late—it’s maximizing your time. Photo by Suganth on Unsplash Keeping Holiday Decorations Up Year-Round Type Bs may hear the question “Whose birthday is it?” more times than usual. This is because their living room has birthday balloons and banners splattered all over the place, but the irony is that it’s no one’s birthday. The decorations just…live there now. For type A people, this isn’t quirky; it’s unsettling. Decorations have start and end dates, and ignoring that feels like living in a party that never got properly cleaned up. Photo by Kortnee Greenfield from Unsplash

At the end of the day, the world needs both sides of the coin. We need the Type As to make sure the flights actually depart, the taxes get filed and the group dinner actually has a reservation. But we need the Type Bs to remind us that sometimes, the best memories happen in the gaps between the scheduled programming.

So, to my Type A friends: take a deep breath, ignore that unread email notification for five minutes, and maybe—just once—try eating ramen for breakfast. We promise the world won’t stop spinning (even if your planner says it will).