Things I’ve Been Influenced To Buy From TikTok

With the rise of influencers, brand deals and paid advertising populating TikTok, it is pretty much a guarantee that you are going to be marketed too while using the app. TikTok is always trying to sell you something. They target people who are susceptible to influence and willing to open their wallets.

That’s me.

Influencers and advertisers love to see me coming. I’m like a doe-eyed fool walking around with my wallet open to anything that looks shiny or cute. Here are some recent things that I’ve been influenced to buy because I’ve seen them on TikTok.

Italian Charm Bracelet

Usually TikTok’s marketing is so obvious that I choose not to fall for it right away. Knowing how easily influenced I am, I try to avoid ads for things I know I’ll want to buy. It is too tempting.

Italian charm bracelets were an exception to this rule of mine. From the moment I saw it, I knew that I was going to eventually buy it. It only took me three days to give in, when the urge got so strong that I pulled my phone out to order it during a particular stressful day of note-taking in my law class.

I am an emotional shopper. What can I say? At least I’m self aware.

I haven’t regretted the purchase for a second. From getting to select my charms, to the de-stressing process of assembling it, to staring at it on my wrist, I have felt pretty confident in my purchase from the beginning.

Patchwork Hoodie

I am always on the hunt for more hoodies to add to my closet. I tend to buy crewnecks like they’re going extinct, but, shockingly, my stash of hoodies has always been low. When I saw a TikToker (clearly from Utah) advertising this patchwork hoodie, it got my attention immediately.

I left this one in my TikTok cart for a while, a few weeks at least, before I caved and bought it. I don’t often buy off TikTok Shop as I’d rather find something similar on Amazon or a more reputable website, but seeing as though I couldn’t find it anywhere else, I bought it right off TikTok.

I’m actually wearing it while writing this and I’ve been catching glimpses of it all day and smiling. Of all the things I’ve been influenced to buy, clothes don’t spark regret once the initial shine of their newness wears off. I’ll be wearing this hoodie for a long time.

Shower Lamp

This is something I had all but convinced myself I didn’t need and wouldn’t buy. Of course, now there is one sitting in my shower at home.

In my defense, I was redecorating my bathroom, and I needed something to combat the harsh white lighting my parents had installed years before I was born. It’s great for the mornings, when I don’t mind needing sunglasses to avoid burning my retinas, but when I’m trying to get ready for bed, I just don’t want to look directly into the sun. Sue me.

My new shower lamp lights up my bathroom in the most calming yellow light, and though it needs to be charged every other day, it was a good purchase in my opinion. Although someone who shops as much as I do really can justify anything.

Pearl/ Beaded Gold Watch

Now, I ordered mine off TikTok shop directly and it basically crumbled into shiny metal pieces within a week of wearing it. Looking back, I really should have looked for one that cost more than $10 if I wanted a quality item.

I still really like the style and one day I might make that investment, but so far the uncontrollable urge to sacrifice my credit card information to buy another one hasn’t hit me so I think I can wait.

It’s a gorgeous style and elegant if you’re looking for something to replace a chunky sports band on your Apple Watch, but it was definitely an impulse buy and goes on the list of things I would never order off TikTok again.

Do I regret purchasing any of these things? No, I don’t. Why would I? I like them and I use them. But I maybe regret being so easily influenced that it only takes one look for something to be in my shopping cart.

Maybe I’ll write another column about the things I’ve returned after taking a moment of clarity to realize that I really don’t want the thing I’ve bought. Later days I suppose.