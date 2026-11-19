This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between leaving my apartment at 7 a.m. and not coming home until 5 p.m., I have to make sure I pack everything. While some days my class schedule is lighter than others, I always end up staying on campus longer than I had planned.

No matter how long I am on campus, the items in my bag always stay the same. While nothing on this list is particularly exciting, they make my days run smoothly. Forgetting just one of these items can make any ordinary school day feel much longer.

Laptop and Charger Obviously, my laptop is the most important item in my bag. I use it throughout the day for taking notes, checking Canvas and working on assignments. My charger is equally as important; my laptop likes to suddenly lose battery when I still have three things left to do. I would much rather add the extra weight of carrying the charger than spend an entire class watching my battery percentage drop. Headphones I will never walk anywhere without my AirPods. They are my answer to everything; my holy grail. By having them on noise cancellation, walking through campus becomes my own little world. The case never leaves my bag, so I’m never without my AirPods for class. Water Bottle Buying a $2 water bottle every time I get thirsty adds up quickly. Instead, I make sure to pack a bottle with me daily. Having a water bottle in my bag also forces me to actually drink it, which I often struggle to do, helping me make sure I get enough water into my day. Lip Balm and Lip Gloss If I do not have chapstick in my bag, I just know it’s going to be a bad day. Sitting in class, the air is just always different; dry lips are a constant distraction. Especially now in the fall, I am reapplying lip products every five minutes as the wind picks up and the air gets drier. Emergency Snack My lunch on campus changes daily. While there are many good food spots on campus, it adds up to buy something. I like to keep something small in my bag, whether that’s a rice cake or even a granola bar. With long days, it’s hard to find time to eat a real lunch, but I’ll be quite a mess if I don’t have a couple of snacks throughout the day. Hair Ties and Claw Clip While I start my day ambitious and have my hair down, it ends up in a claw clip by the afternoon. I will never not have a claw clip attached to the handle of my bag. Whether it’s windy outside or I’m becoming overstimulated with my hair touching my face while I am studying, keeping a claw clip or hair ties allows me options throughout the day. They take up almost no space but are one of the most important parts of what’s in my bag. Small Essentials Pouch Inside my bag, I like to keep a smaller pouch that holds some of my necessities together so I do not have to go searching through the bottom of my bag. This pouch holds hand sanitizer, a Tide stick for any stains and period products — just in case. In a situation where I might need to switch bags, keeping everything in a pouch makes that switch just a bit easier.

My everyday bag does not contain everything I own. It contains everything I need to survive and make any day just a bit easier.