The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Whoever was in charge of the Oscar nominations this year was definitely trying to stir the pot. With the infamous award show happening this weekend, these are the films that got no recognition whatsoever, unfairly so.

“Challengers”

Luca Guadagnino single-handedly brought the love triangle back into the mainstream with a fresh twist. “Challengers” is an electrically thrilling film about love, tennis and loving tennis. We follow Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis-prodigy-turned-coach after a detrimental injury cut her promising career short. Tashi’s role as a coach becomes more complicated when best friends Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor) are pitted against each other in a high-stakes match at the prestigious Challenger tournament. The tension between the two men — rooted in their shared history and rivalry — reignites old feelings and unresolved conflicts about love and relationships. The cinematography, musical score and compelling performances makes “Challengers” a gripping cinematic experience.

“I Saw the TV Glow”

“I Saw the TV Glow” is a coming-of-age horror film that uses an experimental and innovative approach to filmmaking, securing it as one of the best movies of the year. It blends themes of nostalgia and psychological horror, creating the type of internal torment you cannot escape. When a classmate introduces Owen to a mysterious television show, the line between fiction and his reality begins to crack. With outstanding special effects and terrifyingly beautiful cinematography, this film creates an atmosphere depicting the internal and external struggles of the transgender experience.

“A Real Pain”

It is a real shame that “A Real Pain” was not nominated for best picture at the Oscars. The story is about cousins David and Benji who embark on a Jewish heritage tour through Poland to honor their late grandmother. They travel to places where unimaginable pain was inflicted on humans as they battle their own personal demons surrounding loss and grief. The complexity and depth of the characters is what makes the film truly unforgettable. It shows how pain affects everyone differently and how numbing yourself to avoid feelings leads to greater isolation.

“Saturday Night”

As the show approaches its 50th anniversary, “Saturday Night” depicts the 90 minutes leading up to the first live broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.” Directed by Jason Reitman, the film shows Lorne Michaels as he navigates various challenges — including skeptical NBC executives, a reluctant cast and technical issues — all while striving to launch the groundbreaking live sketch comedy show. The chaotic energy of a set makes perfect entertainment and captures the essence of what “Saturday Night Live” is all about. The cinematography is a continuous loop around the entire building, showing all kinds of storylines about where these comedians came from and what they will go on to accomplish. The performances and set design come together to make an engaging and sentimental tribute to the iconic show and the people who brought it to life.

“We Live in Time”