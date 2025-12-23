What Your White Elephant Gift Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

White Elephant gift exchanges are a holiday season staple on college campuses — a game where each person brings a wrapped present, participants take turns unwrapping or “stealing” gifts and, by the end, everyone walks away with something unexpected.

The rules are simple: the gift should be cheap, funny and just slightly chaotic. But once the unwrapping begins, it becomes clear that these aren’t just presents — they’re social statements.

Because while White Elephant may seem harmless and festive, there’s an unspoken ranking system at play. Every gift lands somewhere on a social hierarchy, revealing more about what your friend group values — and how well you know the vibe — than anyone will openly admit.

At the very top are the gifts that strike the perfect balance between humor and usefulness. Think a cozy blanket in an absurd pattern, a quirky mug that everyone somehow wants or a board game guaranteed to turn into a late-night staple.

These gifts instantly make the room go feral. Stealing occurs. Bonds are tested. Whoever unwraps one of these immediately becomes the center of attention.

Just below are the “laugh-now-but-you’ll-definitely-use-this” gifts. Scented candles that don’t smell like regret. Dorm-friendly gadgets. Fuzzy socks that will absolutely become a laundry day backup.

These gifts quietly win. They don’t cause dramatic steals, but they earn long-term respect after finals week hits.

Next comes a high-risk, high-reward category: the inside joke gifts. These are personalized nods to group lore. A T-shirt referencing that one chaotic night or a stuffed animal tied to a running joke.

They either land perfectly or fall completely flat. When they hit, they are iconic. When they don’t, the room falls silent, and the giver attempts a casual laugh that says, “No big deal, I definitely didn’t put my entire heart and soul into that.”

Then come the “I grabbed this on my way here” gifts. A random holiday oven mitt. A box of candy canes with three already broken. Something from the campus bookstore clearance bin, still sporting a red sticker.

These gifts scream: “I forgot this party was happening until 20 minutes ago, but participation matters.”

Lower on the ladder are the notorious re-gifts — instantly recognizable by the slightly dented box or the faint smell of last year’s failed Secret Santa. A lotion set from a distant relative. The novelty mug that has lived in the back of a drawer untouched.

These gifts bring judgment, yes, but also relatability. In college, re-gifting is practically an act of environmentalism.

And finally, we reach the bottom: the cursed items. The unruly. The unhinged. The objects so bizarre that no one knows how they entered your possession. A doll that looks like it whispers at night. A taxidermy… something. A framed photo of a family you do not know.

These gifts deliver the loudest laughs but also the biggest fear — because at any moment, someone might steal it back and leave you stuck with it.

Despite the chaos, there’s a certain beauty within the madness. Each gift — good, bad or emotionally disturbing — reveals something: who tries too hard, who doesn’t try at all and who understands the group dynamic perfectly.

White Elephant isn’t just about what you bring — it’s about how your gift reflects your role in the friend group. Are you the fun one? The practical one? The wildcard? The mastermind behind the legendary steal? One game can tell you everything you need to know.

So when your next holiday swap invitation arrives, choose wisely. Because in the unspoken social hierarchy of White Elephant gifts, the present you bring says more about you than the one you leave with.