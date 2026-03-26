The Unofficial Soundtrack Of ‘The Pitt’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Television rarely tells us what its characters listen to when they are alone. We see how they perform at work, how they respond under pressure and how they interact with others, but we rarely see what plays through their headphones on the drive home.

Music taste can reveal as much about a person as dialogue ever could. It reflects coping mechanisms, generational identity, emotional habits and even ego.

If the characters of “The Pitt” had playlists, they would not be random. Their music would make sense. It would feel like an extension of who they are when no one is watching. Here is what I think those playlists might look like.

Robby: Steady and reflective

Robby’s rotation would likely include “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty, “Fly Like an Eagle” by the Steve Miller Band, Robert Bradley’s blues rock grit and The Clarks’ earnest alternative sound. These are albums rooted in Americana. They are steady and emotionally honest without feeling dramatic.

This is music about endurance and independence. Robby does not seem like someone who processes emotions loudly. Instead, he feels like someone who finds comfort in familiarity. His taste would reflect stability rather than trendiness. It would not be about discovery, but it would rather be about grounding himself.

Whitaker: Controlled confidence

Whitaker’s playlist would be polished and intentional. Sade, Chaka Khan, Kool and the Gang and Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall” all share a sense of smooth precision. The production is clean and the rhythm is controlled.

Whitaker presents himself with composure, and this music mirrors that energy. There is groove and charisma, but nothing chaotic. Sade, in particular, embodies an emotional restraint wrapped in elegance. His taste would signal someone who values poise even in high pressure environments.

Mohan: Quiet intensity

Mohan would gravitate toward Adrienne Lenker’s “Songs,” Fiona Apple’s “Tidal,” Tracy Chapman’s self-titled debut and Leith Ross’ “To Learn.” These records are built on lyrical intimacy and emotional depth.

This is not background music. It demands attention. Mohan seems introspective, someone who feels deeply but does not always externalize it. Her playlist would suggest reflection rather than spectacle. Vulnerability would be expressed privately rather than publicly.

Santos: Catharsis and honesty

Santos’ taste would lean toward Paramore, Mitski’s “Lush,” Hole’s “Live Through This,” and Garbage’s self-titled debut. These albums are raw and expressive. They are unapologetically intense.

There is anger in this music, but also vulnerability. Santos feels like someone who does not dilute emotion to make it more comfortable for others. This playlist would serve as a release. Loud enough to match the weight of the day.

Langdon: Detached but not unaffected

Langdon’s rotation might include Tame Impala’s “Currents,” Radiohead’s “The Bends,” Fall Out Boy’s “Folie à Deux,” and Franz Ferdinand’s debut. These albums sit between irony and sincerity.

There is distance in this music, but there are emotional undercurrents as well. Langdon appears analytical, someone who intellectualizes feeling rather than sitting in it directly. His playlist would reflect that tension. Polished detachment with subtle instability underneath.

Dana: Assertive and self assured

Dana’s taste would include Destiny’s Child’s “The Writing’s on the Wall,” Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” Tori Amos’s “Under the Pink,” and Sheryl Crow’s self-titled record. These albums center female autonomy and emotional clarity.

Dana feels grounded in her sense of self. There is independence in these records, but also honesty about frustration and growth. Her playlist would reflect strength without emotional distance.

Abbott: Political and deliberate

Abbott’s rotation would likely feature Lauryn Hills’ “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” Beastie Boys’ “Licensed to Ill,” and Rage Against the Machine’s “The Battle of Los Angeles.” This is music rooted in critique and resistance.

Abbott seems attuned to systems and power structures. These albums are not passive listening. They are confrontational and purposeful. His taste would reflect a worldview that refuses neutrality.

Javadi: Polished vulnerability

Javadi would likely have Taylor Swift’s “1989,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” Ariana Grande’s “My Everything,” and ZAYN’s “Mind of Mine” in rotation. This is mainstream pop, but emotionally direct.

Pop is often dismissed as superficial, but these albums are structured explorations of heartbreak and identity. Javadi presents as composed and capable, yet this playlist would suggest intensity beneath that surface.

King: Momentum and self definition

King’s playlist, including Megan Thee Stallion, Daft Punk’s “Discovery,” Kreayshawn, and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Luv Is Rage 2,” signals boldness and forward motion.

This is music that asserts itself. It is energetic and confident. King feels decisive, someone comfortable taking up space. The sound matches that certainty.

After the shift ends

What makes “The Pitt” compelling is how much of its tension lives beneath performance. These imagined playlists represent what happens when the shift ends and the doors close.

Music becomes an extension of character. Not what they say in a crisis, but what they choose when they are alone.