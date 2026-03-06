The Ultimate Reset For Girls Who Are Trying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Sunday reset isn’t about becoming a new person overnight, it’s about doing the small things that make Monday less overwhelming and focusing on washing away the previous week.

Here’s a realistic Sunday reset for the girls who are doing their best, even if it doesn’t always feel like enough.

Romanticize the Slow Morning

You don’t have to wake up at 6 a.m. to be productive. Wake up naturally, let yourself get the rest you need before the hectic week starts. Open your blinds, throw on a comfort show and take the time to relax. To ease into the morning, try drinking a glass of water, changing your sheets or doing a five-minute stretch. A slow start doesn’t make you lazy; it helps you reset.

Fuel Your Body

Make yourself a nice filling breakfast that will give you energy for the day. Maybe have a cup of tea or coffee. Simple options like eggs, oatmeal or a yogurt bowl with fruit are easy ways to start the day. Food is fuel; make sure you fuel your body in the morning so that you won’t be tired by noon. Taking care of your body is part of taking care of your life.

Tidy Up Your Space

Get your space clean. You’ll feel so much better if your environment is less chaotic. It doesn’t have to be perfect; tidy up a bit. You could dust your surfaces, put away any clutter, clean your bathroom or empty your dishwasher. This will make you feel more put-together in the upcoming week. Having your space freshened up brings in good vibes. You’ll feel happier and refreshed.

Get Life/School Organized

Set a timer for 30-60 minutes. Get out your planner or calendar and plan out the assignments you have due. Plan out any exams and studying that you need. Get everything in order so that you feel less of a weight on you later in the week. Plan what you have coming up, such as any reviews or office hours that you want to attend. You can check your syllabus, plan study sessions, respond to emails or look at your bank account, even if it hurts. This is the part where Sunday starts feeling controlled. Your brain knows what’s coming up, calming your anxiety and stress.

Everything Shower

Step into the shower and let the water wash away any tension in your body. Roll out your shoulders and let the steam take over. Do a thorough double shampoo, lather your hair with a hair mask, shave and exfoliate. Take your time, let yourself think. Process your emotions. Work through that awkward interaction, the text you over-analyzed or the grade that disappointed you. Acknowledge that it’s there, but know you don’t have to fix it tonight. When you’re done, put on a matching PJ set, do your skincare and enjoy the fresh, clean feeling.

Reconnect With Yourself

Set your phone down. Take this time for yourself. Nothing life-changing, just pay attention to yourself. You could try reading a book, journaling one page, writing down your goals or baking a batch of cookies. Focus on you, not the rest of the world. It doesn’t have to be life-changing, just intentional.

Set the Tone for Monday