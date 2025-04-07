The Ultimate House Music Playlist 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It’s time to take a break from the heartbreak songs we all know and love (sorry, Taylor) and start listening to something that will make every waking moment feel like a party.

Whether you’re at a club, getting ready, on the beach, working out or need some energy in the morning, house music is the new go-to. Let’s be real: Every activity is better with a sick beat and an even sicker beat drop to back it up.

Not into hardcore EDM? Find a remix of your favorite song, and I swear the house version will have you hooked.

As Cara Delevingne once said, “It’s about time you fell in love with something that will love you back! And that, my friends, is house music. It doesn’t judge you! And I won’t either.”

With that being said, here’s a killer house playlist that will leave you dancing in your seat and listening on repeat.

“Take U” – Jengi “Take U” by Jengi is the perfect place to start. This energetic and bouncy electronic track blends house and UK garage to form an absolute banger. “Chegou 3” – shonci and Mc Magrinho “Chegou 3″ by shonci and Mc Magrinho is next. This Brazilian funk track is used in many TikTok edits due to its infectious, hardcore beat. “Rainfall” – Tom Santa “Rainfall” by Tom Santa takes a more soulful, calm approach while incorporating catchy vocal chops and a driving baseline. “Say My Name – Remix” – Morgan Seatree and Florence + the Machine “Say My Name” by Morgan Seatree and Florence + The Machine is one you might typically hear on a night out and can’t help yourself from belting out on the dancefloor. “TAKE it off” – FISHER and Aatig “TAKE IT OFF” by FISHER and Aatig is a classic that takes on a more EDM/rave approach. This song was a frat party favorite in recent semesters and incorporates a long but satisfying buildup. #Letmybodybenaked “Cinema -Radio Edit” by Benny Benassi and Gary Go This track transports you to another world. I listened to it every day in the summer of 2024, and it is still stuck in my head even without the insane beat drops some of these other songs offer. “Music Sounds Better With You” – Stardust, Benjamin Diamond, Alan Braxe and Thomas Bangalter This is another one of those summer songs that transports you to another world, on the beach, with a cold drink in your hand. The background track goes in and out, making you feel like you’re going in and out of a tunnel. “What a Life” – John Summit, Guz and Stevia Appleton “What A Life” samples the iconic beat and melody from “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” by Crystal Waters. Therefore, it’s an undoubted bop. Besides, who doesn’t like John Summit? #Miami, how tf we feeling, baby? “Bayside – Radio Edit” – Obskür This song includes hard-hitting punchlines and, for me, is that one song I will always blast with the windows down while the wind is blowing through my hair. “BBL Drizzy (Jersey Club)” – DJ SoulChild AC As a Jersey girl, I have to end this playlist with my favorite Jersey remix. It takes an already iconic song and includes repetitive punchlines (#timeforthepercolator) and is one of those where you can’t help but break out your best Jersey Joe moves. No one can demolish a Jersey beat quite like him, though.

Give this playlist a shuffle and I promise you’ll have it on repeat. In no time, you’ll come to see that house music is not a music genre but, rather, a lifestyle.