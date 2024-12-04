Top 5 Christmas Movies To Watch This Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is the time for unwinding and taking it easy. Growing up in a tropical country where Christmas is actually during summer (southern hemisphere things), my only way of feeling the traditional winter wonderland atmosphere was through movies.

There’s something so unique about how Christmas movies fill our hearts with holiday cheer from the laughs, heartwarming moments and timeless messages. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas movie marathon this year, here’s a list of the top five Christmas films you won’t want to miss.

Get your blanket and hot cocoa ready. Let’s unwrap this list under the tree.

“Home Alone” (1990) Arguably one of the most iconic Christmas movies, “Home Alone” tells the story of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on a Christmas vacation to Paris. His lonely Christmas quickly turns into an epic battle between Kevin and two bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv. With his captivating and creative traps and clever pranks, Kevin proves that even the smallest among us can save the day. Filled with laughs, warmth and a great message about family, “Home Alone” is a holiday treat no family should miss. “Elf” (2003) Will Ferrell’s over-the-top portrayal of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, has made “Elf” a modern holiday classic. The film is full of comedic charm and heartwarming moments as Buddy travels to New York City to find his real father, spreading Christmas cheer wherever he goes. Its whimsical humor, catchy tunes and lovable characters make it perfect for all ages. Get ready for a film that proves the power of believing in the magic of Christmas. “Love Actually” (2003) For the girlies seeking a Christmas movie with a bit of romance, “Love Actually” is the perfect choice. This ensemble film intertwines the stories of several couples and individuals navigating love, heartbreak and everything in between during the Christmas season. With its cast of beloved stars like Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley and Colin Firth, “Love Actually” offers a little something for everyone — from humorous moments to poignant scenes that tug at the heartstrings. Whether it’s the story of a man confessing his love through simple gestures or a prime minister falling for his staff member, “Love Actually” is a warm reminder that “love actually is all around.” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a holiday classic that transcends generations. In the original animated version, the Grinch, a creature who loathes Christmas, concocts a plan to steal the holiday from Whoville. When he finally realizes that Christmas is about love and community instead of presents and decorations, his heart grows three sizes. With catchy songs, fancy animation and a less-than-subtle message, this movie tells us yet again that Christmas is about a lot more than just things — it’s all about the spirit of togetherness. “A Christmas Carol” (2009) Although numerous big-screen versions of the much-loved novella by Charles Dickens have been produced, the 2009 animated adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” is exceptionally beautiful. It was my absolute favorite as a child and stars Jim Carrey in a variety of roles. This adaptation takes a darker yet compelling approach to the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge as he learns the real meaning of Christmas from the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future. This animated visual treat transformed the haunting beauty of Victorian London and actually made me want to work in animation (though I didn’t go through with it). Its portrayal of Scrooge’s change from a selfish and cold-hearted man to one who embraces generosity and love bolstered by a message of redemption and growth makes this film a holiday classic with timeless appeal.

With these five Christmas movies, you’re all set for a season full of laughter, warmth and festivity. Each one brings its own magic to the screen, capturing the heart of what makes this time of year so special.

Gather your loved ones, settle in with some treats and enjoy the holiday magic these classics offer. Here’s to a cozy, merry and movie-filled Christmas!