Top 5 Christmas Movies To Watch This Holiday Season

The holiday season is the time for unwinding and taking it easy. Growing up in a tropical country where Christmas is actually during summer (southern hemisphere things), my only way of feeling the traditional winter wonderland atmosphere was through movies.

There’s something so unique about how Christmas movies fill our hearts with holiday cheer from the laughs, heartwarming moments and timeless messages. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas movie marathon this year, here’s a list of the top five Christmas films you won’t want to miss.

Get your blanket and hot cocoa ready. Let’s unwrap this list under the tree.

“Home Alone” (1990) Arguably one of the most iconic Christmas movies, “Home Alone”¬†tells¬†the story of¬†8-year-old¬†Kevin¬†McCallister¬†who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on a Christmas vacation to Paris.¬†His¬†lonely Christmas¬†quickly¬†turns into an epic¬†battle¬†between Kevin and two¬†bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv. With his captivating and creative traps and clever pranks, Kevin proves that even the smallest among us can save the day.¬†Filled¬†with¬†laughs,¬†warmth and a¬†great¬†message about family, “Home Alone” is a¬†holiday¬†treat¬†no¬†family should miss. “Elf” (2003) Will Ferrell‚Äôs over-the-top portrayal of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, has made “Elf” a modern holiday classic. The film is full of comedic charm and heartwarming moments as Buddy travels to New York City to find his real father, spreading Christmas cheer wherever he goes. Its whimsical humor, catchy tunes and lovable characters make it perfect for all ages. Get ready for a film that proves the power of believing in the magic of Christmas. “Love Actually” (2003) For the girlies seeking a Christmas movie with a bit of romance, “Love Actually” is the perfect choice. This ensemble film intertwines the stories of several couples and individuals navigating love, heartbreak and everything in between during the Christmas season. With its cast of beloved stars like Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley and Colin Firth, “Love Actually” offers a little something for everyone ‚ÄĒ from humorous moments to poignant scenes that tug at the heartstrings. Whether it’s the story of a man confessing his love through simple gestures or a prime minister falling for his staff member, “Love Actually” is a warm reminder that “love actually is all around.” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)¬† Dr. Seuss’¬†“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a holiday¬†classic¬†that¬†transcends¬†generations.¬†In the original animated version, the Grinch, a creature who loathes Christmas,¬†concocts¬†a plan to steal the holiday from¬†Whoville. When he¬†finally¬†realizes that Christmas is about love and community instead of presents¬†and¬†decorations, his heart grows three sizes. With¬†catchy songs,¬†fancy¬†animation and¬†a¬†less-than-subtle¬†message, this movie¬†tells¬†us¬†yet again¬†that Christmas is about¬†a lot¬†more than¬†just¬†things ‚ÄĒ it’s¬†all¬†about the spirit of togetherness. “A Christmas Carol” (2009) Although¬†numerous¬†big-screen versions of¬†the¬†much-loved¬†novella by Charles Dickens¬†have¬†been¬†produced,¬†the 2009 animated¬†adaptation¬†of “A Christmas Carol”¬†is¬†exceptionally¬†beautiful. It was my absolute favorite as a child and stars¬†Jim Carrey in¬†a variety of¬†roles. This adaptation takes a darker¬†yet¬†compelling¬†approach to the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge¬†as he learns the¬†real¬†meaning of Christmas¬†from¬†the spirits¬†of Christmas Past, Present and Future. This animated¬†visual¬†treat¬†transformed¬†the¬†haunting¬†beauty¬†of Victorian London¬†and actually made me want to work in animation (though I didn’t go through with it).¬† Its portrayal of¬†Scrooge’s¬†change¬†from a selfish¬†and¬†cold-hearted man to¬†one¬†who embraces generosity and love bolstered by a message of redemption and growth makes this film a¬†holiday¬†classic¬†with¬†timeless appeal.

With these five Christmas movies, you’re all set for a season full of laughter, warmth and festivity. Each one brings its own magic to the screen, capturing the heart of what makes this time of year so special.

Gather your loved ones, settle in with some treats and enjoy the holiday magic these classics offer. Here’s to a cozy, merry and movie-filled Christmas!