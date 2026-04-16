The ‘Summer House’ Drama Explained To Someone Who’s Never Seen The Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All fans of the infamous reality TV network Bravo have spent the last week shocked by yet another relationship scandal. Amanda Batula and West Wilson, two of the network’s most beloved stars of “Summer House,” announced on March 31 that they are together in a joint Instagram story.

So why is this a big deal? Who are these people, and why does it matter if they’re dating or not?

“Summer House” first aired in 2017 and is currently in its 10th season. It follows a friend group from New York City as they rent a share-house in the Hamptons throughout the summer.

Part of what makes the show so entertaining is watching the characters develop throughout the seasons. Multiple cast members have been there all 10 seasons, and many others have been there for at least four years. Coupled with that, compared to other Bravo shows, “Summer House” gives viewers the impression that these cast members are actually friends.

The long-term friendships are at the core of making the Batula and Wilson scandal such a big deal.

Batula and Kyle Cooke have both been cast members since the first season, and got married in 2021 during season 6 of the show. Viewers have watched their tumultuous relationship, and many urged them to end their relationship. Years later, before the premiere of Season 10 of “Summer House,” they announced their separation in an Instagram post.

Ciara Miller joined the cast in Season 5 and quickly became friends with Batula and the other girls in the house. The fourth player in this story is Wilson, who joined the cast in season 8 and quickly expressed interest in Miller.

Throughout Wilson’s first summer in the house, his and Miller’s relationship started to become more serious, but they quickly broke up. Wilson then gave interviews expressing negative feelings towards Miller, which Miller expressed being extremely hurt by.

Season 10 is currently airing, which follows the cast during the summer of 2025. Fans are watching Batula and Cooke’s relationship end, and seemingly, Wilson and Miller are rekindling their relationship.

Many fans of the show continued to “ship” Miller and Wilson, especially in the newest season, which is still airing. However, in mid-February, rumors started swirling about Wilson and Batula potentially being in a relationship.

Many fans initially didn’t believe the rumors, but as more proof continued to come out, it started to become undeniable. On March 31, Batula and Wilson officially addressed the rumors, confirming their relationship.

Batula and Miller’s long-term and very emotionally layered friendship is something that viewers have watched develop over the last five years. The “girl-code” aspect of it all is what is making fans so upset, because despite their friendship, Miller allegedly did not find out about the rumors until a day before the joint statement was made.

Since the statement, Miller has seemingly blocked both Wilson and Batula, but has been overall quiet on social media. There has, however, been an outpour of support from fans and other Bravo stars for Miller.

The bottom line of the whole drama – Batula started dating her best friend’s ex-boyfriend, and fans believe Miller never would have done that to her.